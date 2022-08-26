Jersey Shore’s Deena has made millions through becoming a reality TV star











Deena Nicole Cortese (now known as Deena Nicole Buckner) is an American reality TV star best known for her role on the hit MTV series, Jersey Shore.

Aside from the OG Jersey Shore, Deena has also been a leading lady on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation from 2018 until the present day. Through her career in reality TV, the star has managed to bag herself a pretty impressive fortune.

Deena’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Deena is worth an impressive $2 million.

The majority of her fortune has come through being featured on Jersey Shore. Here Deena appeared in more than 50 episodes of the series and re-joined the gang in 2018 to take part in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The first season followed the cast as they vacationed in Miami, and in the fall of 2020, the cast filmed season four in a “quarantine bubble” at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort.

Cortese also appeared on eight episodes of the Jersey Shore spin-off Snooki & JWoww between 2012 and 2015 where she will have made more of her cash.

Deena’s personal life

Deena was born on January 12, 1987, in New Egypt, New Jersey. She grew up with Italian-American parents, Joan and John, and sister Joanie but sadly, her father passed away from leukemia in 2016.

Deena attended New Egypt High School, where she participated in dance and was a member of the cheerleading squad.

Deena is married to Christopher Buckner. They became engaged in November 2016, and then married on October 28, 2017. Before the ceremony, Cortese sewed a piece of her late father’s shirt into her dress and wrote on Instagram:

Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically .. I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the aisle. I love and miss you, daddy.

Deena’s other TV appearances

Jersey Shore isn’t the only TV endeavor for Deena as she has been featured on many other programs throughout her career.

Deena and her husband Christopher Buckner were on VH1’s “Couples Therapy” in 2014. appeared on MTV’s “When I Was 17” in 2010 and had a cameo on the MTV game show “Silent Library” in 2011.

Cortese and Polizzi competed on “Celebrity Fear Factor” and had to move a scorpion, crab, hornworm, and millipede using only their mouths in 2018.

In 2020, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” crew – which included Deena – competed against the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

