Jersey Shore is back in 2023 and this time the group of besties are heading off on holiday. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation kicked off season 6 in January. Part two, which began in August, sees a surprise visitor make an appearance. So, let’s take a look at Uncle Nino from Jersey Shore’s age.

He’s a fan-favourite on the MTV show and some have even dubbed him a “world treasure.” Uncle Nino is certainly one of a kind and his hilarious antics have people wanting him to officiate their weddings and dress up as him for Halloween. Many fell in love with Uncle Nino even more in 2022 after his heart-to-heart with Angelina Pivarnick.

Jersey Shore fans guess Uncle Nino’s age

Jersey Shore legend Uncle Nino returns to Family Vacation in 2023.

The MTV star joins the rest of the crew during a surprise visit to the Poconos in episode 23.

Following Uncle Nino’s announcement that he was set to appear on the show, fans began asking how old he is and threw out some guesses when it comes to his age.

One fan tweeted: “How old is that youngster? Not a shade over 57 from the looks of it!!”

Uncle Nino replied on Twitter, writing: “Love you buddy thank you. You’re right on target. Love you ha ha ha ha ha ha.”

While Uncle Nino’s official age is under wraps, he celebrates his birthday in mid-June.

Jersey Shore star returns

Since 2009, Uncle Nino, whose real name is Antonio Giaimo, has been appearing on Jersey Shore and its spin-off shows.

‘The Original Guido’ hasn’t been a main cast member, but he often makes appearances at family dinners and vacations.

Vinny Guadagnino‘s uncle rocks up on Family Vacation season 6 as the crew heads to the Poconos.

Fans ‘can’t wait’ to see Uncle Nino

Uncle Nino is less active on his Instagram and Twitter pages in 2023.

But, he provided an update to fans on September 7 ahead of his season 6 appearance.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said: “Tonight’s the night… Sammi Sweetheart’s birthday party… it’s gonna be a blast, come and join me tonight eight o’clock, it’s going to be off the hook…”

Fans commented on Uncle Nino’s post with many writing that they “can’t wait” to see him back on the show. Others said that the episode would be “fire emoji” with him in it.

Find Uncle Nino on Twitter at @realunclenino and Instagram at @therealunclenino.

