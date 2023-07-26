Jessica White is a newcomer to Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2023. As the reality show moves over to MTV, it welcomes some new faces including the model and actress. While Jessica is only just getting settled into her role on the show, drama appears to be following her everywhere she goes. She’s accused of “flirting” with Safaree Samuels.

Erica Mena, Yandy Smith, Spice, and more of the ladies return for Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s eleventh season. As they attempt to enjoy a spa during episode 7, talk turns to Safaree and Jessica reveals some details about her previous relationship to her co-stars.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jessica White joins Love and Hip Hop

A brand new season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta kicked off on June 13, 2023.

Supermodel and actress Jessica White joined the MTV show with hopes of making new friends and finding her purpose.

Already in season 11, Jessica has embarked on kickstarting her music career, deals with a health scare, and is in the middle of “flirting” drama.

Who is Jessica White?

Hailing from Buffalo, New York, Love and Hip Hop’s Jessica is 39 years old.

After being scouted as a child, she went on to model for Vogue. The MTV star has appeared in Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and more magazines.

Jessica has also walked the runway for all kinds of fashion brands including DKNY, Marc Jacobs, and Oscar de la Renta.

She has appeared in films including Big Mommas House 2, as well as music videos for artists such as Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Trey Songz.

Jessica was a guest judge on America’s Next Top Model. She has also made TV appearances on Hip Hop Squares and Famously Single.

With 260k followers, find her on Instagram at @iamjypsywhite.

Jessica dated a polyamorous celebrity

During Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, Jessica shares that she’s “healing” from her previous relationship with Nick Cannon.

Essence reports in 2023: “The former couple are said to have dated on and off for five years between 2015 to 2020, but White recalls them being together for eight years.”

Speaking on LAHHA, Jessica said that she’s “fragile,” and “really wants to move on,” as well as “completely misunderstood.”

After she was asked whether she was “flirting” with Safaree on the show, Jessica tells Erica that she wasn’t flirting with him and that she’s still “healing.”

Explaining her previous relationship to Safaree, Jessica described it as: “Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.”

The star added that her “love language is physical touch and words of affirmation,” and continued: “If I wanted to flirt with someone it sure as hell wouldn’t be Safaree.”

When it comes to Jessica’s past relationship, Nick said on a YouTube Live: “One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy.”

Speaking of Jessica on his Daily Cannon show, Nick said: “That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency,” reports People.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON MTV TUESDAYS AT 8 PM