Joey Zauzig is one of the Real Friends of WeHo stars in 2023. He’s been engaged to his fiancé for two years.

Reality TV fans have seen The Real Housewives and now, The Real Friends of WeHo is here. Launching on MTV on January 20, the series follows Todrick Hall, Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, and more famous faces as they live out their passions in West Hollywood.

Let’s find out more about influencer Joey Zauzig and his fiancé, Brian Grossman…

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Meet Joey Zauzig

Joey Zauzig is a social media influencer and

He can be found on Instagram with around 300k followers at @joeyzauzig.

Joey also has 15.5 million likes on TikTok and writes in his bio: “Your loyal bestie who loves Taco Bell.”

He’s 30 years old which makes him one of the younger cast members on The Real Friends of WeHo.

Joey Zauzig’s fiancé

As well as Joey, the Real Friends of WeHo star’s fiancé, Brian Grossman, is featured on the MTV show.

He and Brian got engaged in 2021.

Brian can be found on Instagram at @brianagrossman, but his account is private.

Joey Zauzig’s fiancé works in West Hollywood, per his LinkedIn page, and works as head of product strategy at BlackRock Alternative Solutions. Brian has held the position for over six years and previously worked at UBS and Barclays.

Brian marked engagement with a watch

On July 4, 2022, Joey took to Instagram to share that he had been engaged for one year.

He wrote in the post that Brian is his “best friend” and that the two were going to renovate their home before they set a wedding date.

From the photo slider Joey shared on IG, Brian marked the engagement by giving his fiancé a beautiful wristwatch.

Joey also took to TikTok in 2021 to say that the year had been his “most transformative year ever.”

He got engaged, moved to LA, bought a dog, and got his “dream car” in 2021.

Biran and Joey are pup-parents to a French Bulldog named Tux.

WATCH THE REAL FRIENDS OF WEHO STARTING JANUARY 20 ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK