16 & Pregnant’s Jordan Cashmyer and Derek Taylor’s relationship explored











MTV’s 16 & Pregnant launched its first season all the way back in 2009 and the show has seen many teen mothers face all kinds of struggles on their journies. One of the stars of season 5 of the show, Jordan Cashmyer, sadly passed away on January 16th, 2022 leaving behind two daughters.

Jordan appeared on the 2014 series alongside her boyfriend at the time, Derek Taylor, and her eldest daughter, Genevie. Her second daughter, Lyla, was born in 2021. Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., took to Facebook to share the news of his daughter’s death and wrote: “…Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.“

Queerpiphany | Trailer | MTV BridTV 6410 Queerpiphany | Trailer | MTV https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eSt0ZHHrUcc/hqdefault.jpg 893982 893982 center 22403

Who was Jordan Cashmyer?

Jordan Cashmyer was a cast member on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2014.

She came from Baltimore, Maryland and appeared on the show with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their daughter Genevieve.

During the MTV show, Jordan struggled with unemployment and homelessness after being kicked out by her parents. She reportedly battled addiction in her life and sadly passed away on January 16th, 2022.

Read More: Is Erin from Home Town pregnant again in 2022 as new season launches?

Jordan Cashmyer and Derek Taylor’s relationship explored

Jordan Cashmyer and Derek Taylor were a couple back in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, on March 7th, 2014.

As reported by E! News, Jordan and Derek’s relationship didn’t stand the test of time and shortly after cameras stopped rolling, they broke up.

Following their split, Jordan also temporarily gave custody rights of their daughter to Derek’s mother in 2015.

Where is Derek Taylor now?

As per a 2014 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Derek Taylor and Jordan’s father, Dennis, shared the responsibility of raising Genevieve.

It seems that Derek has chosen to live a life away from the media spotlight in 2022. He can be found on Twitter but his account is private (@PoppinBubb13s).

Derek’s Twitter profile photo features him and his daughter and he has been rumoured to be in a relationship with a woman called Cella.

It doesn’t appear that Derek has publicly made a statement regarding Jordan’s death, however, his social media page is set to private.

See Also: Who is Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s girlfriend and is she pregnant?

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK