Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is starring in new spin-off series Teen Mom OG. She was previously in a relationship with Josh McKee but they went their separate ways. Now, Josh has a new girlfriend and fans think he looks “genuinely happy.”

Josh McKee and his new girlfriend Halie have been taking to Instagram in 2022 to show they’re very much in love.

As the holiday season comes around, they’re taking to the ‘gram to share they’re enjoying the festive period together by going to see Christmas displays and much more.

Josh found fame on Teen Mom

Josh first appeared on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant in 2012. His then-girlfriend Mackenzie Douthit became pregnant when she was 16 and they welcomed a baby boy in December 2011.

The couple later starred in spin-off series, Teen Mom. Josh and Mackenzie married in 2013 and have three children.

What happened between Josh and Mackenzie?

After spending 12 years together, Josh and Mackenzie decided to go their separate ways.

Speaking on Teen Mom, Mackenzie said: “When I first met my boyfriend, Josh, we were always on the go, I loved cheerleading and he was a bull rider. But then I got pregnant at 16.”

She also admitted the two used to argue frequently and there was infidelity in the relationship. E! Online reports the couple split in 2019 briefly but reconciled. They officially broke up in 2022.

Josh McKee’s new girlfriend

Via Instagram (@joshmckee28), Josh McKee is showing off the new love in his life. He and new girlfriend Halie (@halienlow) often take to the social media site to share photographs of them together.

Josh shared a snap of his new girlfriend dancing on his lap on November 13 as well as a video of them enjoying time together in multiple pictures on November 21.

Halie has more than 4.5k followers on Instagram and in her bio writes she’s a 29-year-old mother. She also writes she’s from “MO” (Missouri) and is a Gemini.

Fans have taken to the comments section of Halie and Josh’s posts, with some writing they look “genuinely happy” while others commented they think Josh “has a type.”

