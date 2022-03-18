Juliette Porter is the Key to Siesta with her entrepreneurial success













The popular MTV reality show, Siesta Key is back this March with a brand new drama-fuelled season and fans can’t wait. The show follows a group of friends living a luxury lifestyle in the stunning Siesta Keys in Sarasota County, Florida.

The programme follows the group as they navigate their jam-packed dramatic lives and what they do for a living in order to stay on top of their social and professional game.

One of the leading ladies of the show is influencer and entrepreneur, Juliette Porter. Get to know the fashion mogul here as well as how she made her small fortune through her own hard work.

Juliette built her own brand

Unlike most of the cast members on the show who come from money and wealthy backgrounds, Juliette is not one of these and the reality TV star established a successful career in fashion all by herself.

Before she joined the show, Porter worked in a fashion boutique called Blend Fashion House after she graduated in fashion before joining the reality industry and launching her swimwear line called JMP The Label.

Juliette often promotes her swimwear on her Instagram and according to the brand website, Porter wanted to build a brand that would be a “line that was not only sexy and modern, but would also be made to go from the waterskis, to the boat, and to the bar.”

Juliette’s Net Worth

Juliette has gained her income from two primary sources, one of these being her role on the MTV hit season Siesta Key and the other being through her successful swimwear business.

As one of the main cast members on the show, according to Gossip Gist, Juliette is worth a generous $400,000. We don’t know how much of this is from her business but we do know that she receives approximately $35,000 as a salary for her appearance on the show.

The fashionista must make a lot from her business too as one bikini top alone costs $80. Porter uses her fortune to fund her lavish lifestyle so that she can continue to take her friends away on yachts – not that we are jealous or anything.

Juliette recently launched a new collection

Juliette seems to be thriving at the moment and living her best life as she continues to travel and promote her swimwear line as she jet-sets across the globe.

Her business seems to be thriving as well as its Instagram page boats a decent 114K followers and the star has recently launched a brand new collection called the Sienna collection with all items on sale now.

Aside from her growing business, Juliette is busy being a leading lady on Siesta Key with the brand new season launching on 10 March 2022.

