This season of Siesta Key on MTV has seen Juliette Porter move on from her previous romances with new boyfriend Sam Logan. But what’s her net worth?

Juliette has been in a relationship with Alex Kompothecras on and off for years who recently left the show.

She and Alex have called it quits and Juliette has found love with her new man Sam. But as much as viewers are interested in Juliette’s relationship with Sam, many want to know about Juliette’s net worth too.

So, let’s find more about Juliette’s wealth.

Juliette Porter’s net worth explored

She is one of the leading cast members on Siesta Key. As such, she should be one of the stars with the highest income.

According to Gossip Gist, Juliette’s estimated net worth is $400,000. She is believed to be earning an annual salary of over $35,000.

However, her income should be much higher than this since she enjoys a lifestyle as a social media influencer following her stint on Siesta Key.

Juliette often shares paid partnerships via her Instagram profile where she advertises a range of beauty and fashion brands.

She has worked with the subscription service FabFitFun in the past which should have added an extra income to her wealth.

Juliette on Instagram

Juliette’s Instagram shows that she lives a pretty comfortable life as a media personality. Her Insta feed has snaps from vacations and parties which indicate that she lives a luxurious lifestyle.

From dreamy destinations to yachts, it’s clear that she likes to live lavishly.

Juliette enjoys a stable follower count of nearly 680k followers which must be a big plus when she lands sponsorships with other brands.

Juliette and her partner Sam Logan

Following the news that Juliette is dating Sam Logan, viewers have been intrigued to find more about Sam as he comes from an incredibly wealthy family.

Sam is listed as a 10% owner of the E.W. Scripps Co.

In 2019, E.W. Scripps Co earned a revenue of $1.42 billion. Given that 10% of $1 billion is $100 million, Sam’s personal net worth should be above $1 million.

Sam’s Instagram feed reveals that he lives a luxurious lifestyle with private yachts, jets and expensive vacations.

