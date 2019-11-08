University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

When Just Tattoo of Us first started airing on MTV back in 2017, it proved itself to be one of the most shocking and nail-bitingly awkward reality series out there. And as the year’s have gone by, it has only got more outrageous, more savage and more hilarious than ever!

And now Just Tattoo of Us is back for season 5… who knows what’s in store this year?

The series is hosted by reality TV legend and radge queen, Charlotte Crosby. But who is joining Charlotte this season?

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrity guests featured on Just Tattoo of Us, as well as the start date and how to watch. This series looks set to be a belter, so ready yourselves!

Just Tattoo of Us season 5: Start date

Just Tattoo of Us has the confirmed start date of Monday, November 18th. It will air at 10 pm for an hour on MTV.

So far, there has been no confirmation of how many episodes there will be of Just Tattoo of Us season 5 but as last series increased from ten to twelve episodes per season, we would assume there would be as many this time around.

If there are twelve episodes, that means the series would conclude on Monday, February 3rd in the coming year.

Who are the celebrity guests?

There are celebrity faces new and old signed up to the latest season of Just Tattoo of Us.

Making their return to the parlour will be Lateysha Grace, Joey Essex, Chloe Ferry, and Char’s boyfriend, Josh Ritchie. Clearly they weren’t put off by the antics of series 4!

Joining them are two newbies to the parlour, but no strangers to the reality TV world. Love Squad’s Charlotte Dawson will be joining Charlotte Crosby as a co-host for an episode, as will TOWIE and Love Island legend Olivia Attwood. They’ll both be fiery additions to the show and we can’t wait to see what they have to bring.

But there are also celebs signed up to get inked! Love Islander Darylle Sergeant will see what her boyfriend Carlo has in store for her. And Big Brother besties, Akeem Griffiths and Tomasz Wania will put their friendship to the test.

How to watch

Episodes will air weekly on Monday evenings from 10 pm to 11 pm.

After broadcast, you will be able to catch up with all you’ve missed online if you head over to MTV.co.uk. They will have episode clips and ‘best bits’ from the episodes available there.

If you’re a Now TV subscriber and have the Entertainment Package, you will also be able to watch full episodes online, as they cover all of MTV’s content. The package currently offers a 14-day free trial and afterwards it costs £8.99 a month.

