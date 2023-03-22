Kailyn Lowry admits she would bail her ex-boyfriend’s baby mama out of jail on a recent episode of her podcast which she shares with co-parent and co-host Vee Rivera.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hosts podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, with Vee Rivera, the wife of her ex-husband Jo Rivera.

During the most recent podcast episode, the unlikely paring appears to have overcome their drama and proven their friendship is everlasting.

Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Vee Rivera?

Vetzabe Jocette Rivera was born on September 21, 1991.

Vee has one child with Teen Mom star Jo Rivera. Although she rose to fame on Teen Mom 2, Vee was actually 24 years old when she gave birth to her daughter Vivi Rivera, in 2015.

Rivera has also been helping to raise Jo’s son Isaac, who he shares with Kailyn Lowry. Rivera and Lowry have a great friendship and co-parent Isaac amicably.

Kailyn admits she would bail her ex’s baby mama out of jail

In a recent episode, Kailyn told a story of how her former friend betrayed her by getting together with her late ex-boyfriend.

Lowry then put Vee in her shoes and asked her what she would do, to which Vee responded that she would “be really upset.”

Kailyn later said to Rivera: “Could you imagine if one of your friends went after Joe?” Vee jested that she would be “in jail” if her friend betrayed her like that. To which Kailyn quickly replied: “I’d be bailing you out, you’d be alright.”

Lowry then claimed that she’d come to Vee’s defense and would “fight off” the other woman. The girls then laughed as Kailyn joked: “You ain’t about to come after our baby daddy.”

Kailyn proves her dedication to friendship and family

Kailyn is a very loyal person, and it appears she would do anything for those she loves. In the episode, she also delved into the devotion she has for her children.

The MTV star explained that when she came out of plastic surgery the first thing she wanted was her kids. She also revealed that her recent birthday trip to Thailand would be pretty hard for her; as she doesn’t like being away from her children.

Kailyn and Vee haven’t always seen eye to eye

Kailyn has previously admitted on the podcast that she and Vee were going through a difficult time. Lowry shared that there was “a lot going on” between them and they needed to “work through some things.”

The duo said their internal conflict was caused by some “co-parenting bumps in the road.” However, after taking a break from the podcast they eventually worked it out and returned to the show.

The co-parents shared their thoughts on the feud: “People think because we work together and have been through so much in 11 years like now we’re in a healthy space, and we’ll never have problems again. Like we were so beyond that, you know what I mean…”