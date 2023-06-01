Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have seemingly reignited their Teen Mom feud, as the latter claims Kail gifted her ex, Chris Lopez a shirt for Father’s Day which reads: “I love Briana.”

The pair starred in MTV‘s Teen Mom 2 together in 2017, and since then the duo have been feuding ever since. Although it looked like things may have calmed down, their latest social media interaction seems like it may be back in full force.

We take a look at the latest ongoings in Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ feud.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus ‘reignite’ feud with shirt

Just when many Teen Mom fans thought the ‘feud’ between the two may be over, it looks like the flames have reignited once again, as Briana took to Twitter to claim Kail gifted her ex, Chris Lopez, a shirt which said: “I love Briana” on it.

Rumors spread that Briana previously had relations with Lopez, who Kail shares sons Creed and Lux with, although she has denied this.

DeJesus then took to Instagram to share a picture of the shirt, while she took to Twitter to write:

Kailyn denies the shirt was from her

Kailyn then replied to Briana’s tweet, denying the shirt was from her as she wrote: “Briana, don’t do this. That shit is not from me.”

A Teen Mom fan page (teenmomfanz) then posted a screenshot of DeJesus’ story which included the shirt, alongside the caption: “Lmaaaoooo wth is this???”

Lowry then commented on this post saying: “That’s not from me. What the f***.”

One fan then commented: “Kail girl what? She needs to let it go. How does Elijah feel about all of this??”

To which she responded: “I didn’t send that. I don’t have time for this.”

It’s not the first incident with ‘rumors’ she’s had lately, as a few days ago, Kailyn and Elijah ‘laughed off’ rumors via TikTok as the pair have been surrounded by ‘fifth baby’ rumors for months.

The two have been feuding for years

Kail and Briana have been feuding since the Teen Mom days in 2017, and it looks like five years later, the feud is still ongoing.

Ultimately, the drama surrounds exes, which first started due to Briana’s relationship with Lowry’s ex, Javi, who she shares her son Lincoln with. The pair initially denied they were dating, however, confirmed the romance a month after these rumors.

Although the feud didn’t stop there, as they had each other’s exes on their podcasts, as well as battling a lawsuit between each other, as Kail pressed charges for defamation.

Despite all this, in 2021, it looked like their relationship may be on the mend as Briana told US Weekly their relationship had ‘improved’ although, after recent events, it looks like they may have taken a step back.