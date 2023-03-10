Fans have been speculating whether Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott have split. After making some interesting comments on her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, rumors began that Kailyn and Elijah aren’t still together.

The Podcaster, author, and former MTV star concerned listeners that she and her boyfriend Elijah were on rocky grounds after sharing an insight into her relationship. In this week’s episode, words shared with co-host Vee Rivera and guest Married At First Sight star Chris PQ Perry left fans worried that the two were no longer together.

Rumors began that Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott have Split

The rumors started after Kailyn Lowry said that she finds it difficult when men won’t provide in a relationship. Telling Vee and Chris:

“I pay 100 percent of the bills at home, and I pay for all my kids. It would be very weird for me to be with someone who does those things.”

Family-orientated, Kailyn has four children, her first being Isaac who shared had on Teen Mom 2 with Jo Rivera. Since then, she married Javi Marroquin and had her second son Lincoln in 2013 before the two divorced in later 2015. She then went on to have two more boys, Lux and Creed – who was named after actor Michael B. Jordan – with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn, now 30-year-old confirmed that she was in a new relationship last year with a cute Instagram post, showing just how happy she was with Elijah.

The rumors that they had split only intensified later on in the podcast when Chris told Kailyn:

“I’m sure you’re going to find somebody amazing for you.”

Instead of correcting Chris, Kailyn simply replied “thank you.”

Credit: Getty Images

Rep confirms that Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott are still together

Those who were worried that their favorite 16 and Pregnant star was unlucky in love again can rest easy. Amid the split rumors, a representative for Kailyn told In Touch that the two have not split.

“This is false. Kail and Elijah are very much still together.”

Though the comments on the podcast were a little alarming, we all have our relationship issues, and clearly, there’s nothing to worry about with the pair. Kailyn never specified that she was speaking about Elijah and could have been drawing from her previous relationships. Though it was the fact the Teen Mom 2 star was talking in the present tense that caught listeners’ attention.

Currently, Kailyn, Elijah, and the four boys live in Delaware after she moved to the same neighborhood as him back in The star took to Instagram to share her news that she was building a new home and that all the boys were getting involved too! Proving that she’s doing well for herself, Kailyn’s house cost $850k and even has a pool!

Fans of the star and her new relationship did not worry knowing that Kailyn and Elijah are still together. Lets’s hope for even more juicy gossip on the next episode of the podcast; just not chats that worry us so much!