Kailyn Lowry has slammed critics accusing her of having plastic surgery to get a slimmer figure, the reality star reassured fans it has been a long time since she went under the knife.

Kailyn Lowry is rumored to have given birth in November 2022. Lowry and her boyfriend Elijah Scott were rumored to have welcomed a baby together, which would be her fifth child.

After months of hiding her body in oversized clothes, the Teen Mom 2 alum is finally flaunting her beautiful figure.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Kailyn Lowry flaunts her figure in stunning Thailand pictures

Kailyn Lowry jetted to Thailand and shared a series of snaps gushing over the outfits she wore during her vacation. Fans commented on how slim Lowry was looking in snaps from her luxurious getaway.

In the first photo, Kailyn wore white shorts and her black swimsuit top with an overshirt. In another picture, Kailyn wore a black and white bikini and looked absolutely stunning. The rest of the snaps showed Kailyn in cropped tops and a mix of denim shorts and pants.

The MTV alum is looking amazing and the snaps have made many fans question her rumored pregnancy. Rumors have been rife that Kailyn was pregnant since November 2022; they continued to grow since she was not sharing pictures of her body online.

Kailyn Lowry’s ‘fifth child’ rumors have not yet been addressed by the star herself.

Kailyn Lowry claps back at critics accusing her of plastic surgery

The 31-year-old hit back at social media users accusing her of getting plastic surgery in the comments section of the post.

However, others shared how “beautiful” and “amazing” she looks “to say she has had four kids.” Others thought the post would finally put pregnancy rumors to bed. As one user wrote: “Maybe now people will stop saying you’re pregnant every other month.”

Others took to the post writing: “Ok spill diet secrets… Ozempic?” as another replied: “It’s called plastic surgery.” Another critic added: “Stop the surgeries! She’s beautiful without filters, etc.”

It didn’t take long for Kailyn to quip back at the haters as she challenged them, writing: “I haven’t had surgery in 6 years.”

What plastic surgery has Kailyn Lowry had?

Kailyn Lowry went under the knife in 2016 when she got a tummy tuck, a Brazillian butt lift, and neck liposuction. She has also had lip fillers and previously spoke about wanting to get a breast reduction.

Her doctor for the procedure was Dr. Miami aka Michael Salzhauer, who documented the process on social media. Not long after her surgical makeover, Kailyn got pregnant with her third child, son Lux with Chris Lopez.

Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images