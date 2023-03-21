Kailyn Lowry has been flooding her Instagram with vacation snaps of her recent trip to Thailand but after the tattooed mom of four shared that she got inked at the street markets, fans questioned the risks involved.

Lowry recently celebrated her 30th birthday, on a luxury Thailand trip which was the perfect way to spend the occasion. Her fans couldn’t help but comment on the “glow” she has had throughout the exotic ‘girl’s only’ vacation.

With not one of her four sons in sight, Kailyn has given herself a well-deserved break. She has been flaunting her beautiful bikini body and even let loose a little and got a spontaneous tattoo.

Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry gets ‘scary’ new tattoo at Thai market

The 31-year-old shared a video on Instagram yesterday, documenting the process of her getting a tattoo whilst out at a night time market in Thailand.

In the montage, the Teen Mom star showed the outside of the tattoo parlor, as the night market was bustling in the background. In the next clip she can be seen taking off her sandals; as the tattoo artist stenciled the design onto her.

Lowry then sat in a chair as the needle and ink were prepared by the artist. This clip led many fans to worry that the preparation wasn’t carried out to a high standard.

Kailyn’s tattoo artist makes a confession

The tatoo artist told Kailyn the meaning behind her traditional Thai tattoo, known as a Sak Yant. Kailyn and her best friend Natalie who joined her on the trip then laughed together; when the artist admitted that he had no tattoos himself as they were too ‘scary.’

Kailyn revealed: “The tattoo artist said that he doesn’t have any tattoos because they hurt.”

In shock, she re-confirmed: “No tattoos?”

He responded: “No, no. Scary!”

Kailyn, Nat, and the artist then burst out laughing.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Kailyn Lowry warned of risks after getting a ‘dangerous’ tattoo

The MTV star revealed the ink on her Instagram Stories and captioned the snap: “When in Thailand.” However, some Instagram users didn’t agree with the concept.

One user wrote: “Yes, it is super common for foreigners to get tattoos while traveling there but really stupid. You aren’t supposed to swim or have your tattoo out in the sun for healing. Just a dumb idea.”

Another penned: “It’s risky to get a tattoo in Thailand.” With others warning Lowry that Pamela Anderson got hepatitis C after sharing a tattoo needle with her then-husband Tommy Lee.

Other users feared that the parlour was unhygienic. As they pointed out the tattoo artist touched the needle without gloves and touched his face whilst doing the tattoo. This led many to warn Kailyn about the risks of getting a tattoo at night markets.

However other users agreed that “Travel tattoos are a MUST.” One person even gushed that their “Thailand tattoo is in a similar spot.

Another shared: “You are such a free spirit Kail. I truly admire you!” Others hilariously added that Kailyn getting a tattoo in Thailand reminded them of Stu from Hangover 2, which is absolutley “iconic.”