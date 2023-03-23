MTV’s Kailyn Lowry has confessed what saved her from a “year-long battle with severe depression” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The Teen Mom 2 alum’s post comes following rumors that she and her boyfriend Elijah Scott split, let’s take a look at what Kailyn has said.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Kailyn Lowry confesses what saved her from battle with depression

Kail wrote on an Instagram Reel which she posted on Wednesday, March 22: “POV: your first flight and destination is Thailand after a year-long battle with severe depression.”

The 31-year-old shared a video that featured a montage of photos and videos from her luxurious Thailand trip.

She wrote in the caption: “Prioritize your mental health. Because if it wasn’t for Kristen Hook & Natalie I don’t know if I would be here.”

Kail is celebrating her achievements with her best friend Natalie who joins her on the trip to South East Asia.

Lowry confessed that they reached out to her in the dark times: “They saw the signs, they were there in my dark.” She then shared the hashtags: “depression,” “self-care,” “mental health” and “Lexapro girly.”

In the comments section, Kailyn gave a shout-out to her son Isaac whom she shares with Jo Rivera; for making the video montage for her.

Kailyn opens up about her mental health battle

Kailyn is often vulnerable with fans about her mental health and struggles with depression.

In fact, one of Kailyn’s Thailand birthday trip pictures was captioned: “Thailand #photodump brought to you by manifestation & Lexapro.” This medication is an escitalopram which is used to treat both depression and anxiety. It works by restoring the balance of serotonin in the brain.

The devoted mom of four has previously explained her struggles with mental health in more detail on her Barely Famous podcast.

In an interview with Teen Mom reunion co-host, Dr. Drew Pinsky she shared that her depression got worse after Teen Mom 2 filming ended, and she sought therapy.

Kailyn Lowry receives endless support from fans

Fans often flood the comments section of her posts with praise and well wishes for the MTV star in hopes that she is staying strong.

Under a recent video, one user wrote: “This is beautiful. I’m proud of you for doing this for yourself.”

Another added: “Thank you for being an inspiration to others exactly like you! You shine brighter each time I watch or hear your stuff.” Whilst a Teen Mom fan page wrote: “keep pushing through Kail, we are so proud of you always”

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage