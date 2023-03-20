Kailyn Lowry has been posting her exotic vacation to Thailand on her Instagram, which was nothing short of luxury, and now questions about the Teen Mom star’s net worth are on the rise.

The Teen Mom star just celebrated her 30th birthday, and after looking after four sons, it seemed like she needed a well-deserved break as she vacations with no kids, or boyfriend for that matter. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how rejuvenated she looked throughout her luxury trip.

We take a closer look into Kailyn Lowry‘s Thailand and her net worth.

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Kailyn Lowry makes the most of her fortune in Thailand

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve watched Kailyn’s social media in envy of her luxurious 30th birthday trip to Thailand with her best friend Natalie.

The MTV star didn’t do things half-heartedly as she showed off her luxury room in a video tour to her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

The pair have also had an amazing itinerary to go with their luxury accommodation, including boat rides, and most recently, meeting the gorgeous elephants.

Kailyn Lowry’s net worth explored

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry has a net worth of $25,000, Celebrity Net Worth reports. Her net worth comes from her appearances on the MTV show and her ventures since her rise to fame.

The Teen Mom star reportedly makes over $250K per season, as per Distractify, and Kailyn starred in 11 series. Outside of the show, she has also written two books, launched a podcast, and started a haircare company.

Lowry also has a large social media following on both Instagram and TikTok, and will sometimes take to her platforms to do some paid advertising.

Before she headed off on vacation to Thailand, Kailyn Lowry showed fans her newly refurbished home which was purchased for $850K and is based in Dover, Delaware. She previously revealed that she paid for the house in full after she sold her former home in Middletown, Delaware.

Fans say the star is ‘glowing’ from her trip

In Kailyn’s latest Instagram photo dump, her followers have been commenting on how happy she’s looked during her travels.

One wrote: “Can y’all tell that her glow is different? This is the kail we’ve been waiting for grown, relaxed, matured, and enjoying life as she should. Loving this new Kail 30.2.”

“Happiness looks good on you, looking great out there. I feel like your true life friend, I can’t wait to hear all about it on your morning IG lives and your podcasts!” commented another.

“You are legit goals! I love you so much. You took yourself from nothing and created this amazing life with your amazing kids.” penned one fan.