Catfish manifested itself from underground documentary to one of MTV’s most successful reality TV franchises.

The 2010 documentary was created by Nev Schulman and his brother Ariel, who both were the stars. Nev and Ariel then went on to develop, direct and executive produce the MTV series, which was based on the documentary’s exposé format.

Although Nev is usually the frontman on the show, there has been a switch up, as Kamie Crawford is introduced as Catfish season 9’s co-host. Catfish: The TV Show returned to our screens on Wednesday, August 5th.

But who is Kamie Crawford? Catfish fans have questions about the former pageant queen and even more questions about her love life. Throughout her time on the show, Kamie has spoken about her boyfriend Gordon, with many fans wanting to know more about the Catfish couple. Find out about Kamie and Gordon here.

Kamie Crawford on Catfish

Kamie Crawford has landed a full-time role hosting Catfish: The TV Show.

She first appeared on the show back in season 7 (2018), when she was one of many rotating guest hosts who joined after Max Joseph’s departure from the series.

This MTV job is Kamie’s first gig as a TV presenter, but she has taken to it like a fish to water. It’s no wonder Kamie is a natural on screen, given that she’s been a pageant winner for the past decade. Kamie was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2010. She is now 27 years old, meaning she was just 17 when she won the Miss Teen USA contest.

Who is Kamie Crawford’s boyfriend?

Kamie Crawford is dating Gordon Dillard. Kamie often refers to her partner as “G,” which is clearly a nickname Gordon goes by on the whole.

Gordon is a 33-year-old music manager who has some serious superstars on his management roster. Gordon is the manager for Doja Cat, Ari Ray, Amir Obè, and Gallant. He works for Maverick Management which is based in Beverley Hills, California. This is the management team who have the likes of The Weeknd on board, and oversee XO The Label.

Gordon has also worked with some music superstars like Drake and Travis Scott.

You can follow Gordon on Instagram @g_untld.

Kamie Crawford and Gordon Dillard

Kamie and Gordon first met in May 2016 but they did not end up in a relationship for a couple of months after meeting.

The power couple got together on October 26th, 2016. This last October, Kamie publicly celebrated their third anniversary with an adorable Instagram tribute. In the post, Kamie wrote:

We’ve traveled the world together, met our personal goals & made our dreams a reality together – all while being each others rock through the hard times. Can’t wait to see where the next 3+ a gazillion more years take us. I love you baby – Happy Anniversary

Things are looking serious for the couple, as in February 2020 Kamie hinted an engagement might be on the cards.

My boyfriend: We have like 5 weddings to go to this year and 1 to plan. Me: pic.twitter.com/y6fj2P0MXK — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) February 22, 2020

