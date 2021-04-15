The Challenge: Does Kendal Sheppard have a skin condition?











Kendal Sheppard has made her return to The Challenge, and is on the current All Stars series. Viewers wonder if she has a skin condition…

She joins a long line-up of legendary reality stars, who have all made an impressive impact on former series’ of The Challenge.

Since her return, fans have began wondering whether Kendal has a skin condition, and we have done some research to find out whether it is true.

We have an explanation which explains the rumors, so keep reading to find out how The Challenge star has been raising awareness.

Who is Kendal Sheppard?

Kendal is a 41-year-old nurse, wife, mom and reality TV star.

Born in Seattle, Washington, she was a contestant on Road Rules: Campus Crawl, before later becoming a winner of The Inferno.

Her experience on Road Rules prompted her to pursue a career in entertainment, which led her to wait tables and attend auditions.

She currently lives with her husband and three sons.

the fact that Darrell and Kendal are both challenge champions and are still good friends since their first season together in 2002? Nothing short of icons#TheChallengeAllStars — Rob Romeo (@RobbyIsAFreeElf) April 9, 2021

Viewers wonder if Kendal has skin condition

Looking at Twitter, it’s clear to see that Kendal is a firm favourite to win The Challenge: All Stars in 2021.

Several fans have questioned if she has a skin condition, with some thinking she got plastic surgery, or that she doesn’t look well.

One fan wrote: “She looks great on her social media, which shows you what some good photo editing programs can do. Her facial tone was uneven.”

Another said: “I did notice Kendal’s skin but I assumed she just had some sort of skin condition. I still think she looks amazing.”

Does Kendal Sheppard have a skin condition?

Yes

Kendal has a skin condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

She refers her social media followers to a website called The Ehlers-Danlos Society, which raises awareness about the condition.

One viewer wrote: “I noticed that she has a skin and joint condition called Ehlers Danlos syndrome which causes skin to be bruised and stretched easily and joints to bend easily.

“That explains the splotchiness of her skin. I wonder if she’ll address it.”

The condition can affect the skin in these ways: a soft velvety-like feel, variable skin hyper-extensibility, fragile skin that tears or bruises easily, severe scarring, slow and poor wound healing; and development of molluscoid pseudo tumors (fleshy lesions associated with scars).

The syndrome is mainly characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility.

