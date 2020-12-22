Netflix: Who is Kieffer from Teen Mom? Five things to know about Jenelle's ex-boyfriend











Kieffer features in Teen Mom as Jenelle’s former boyfriend. So who is he? What has happened to the MTV star since the series was filmed?

Becoming a first time mum at a young age was faced by teen parents Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah, on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

The series, which recently launched on Netflix, is letting fans re-watch the entire reality show again – with Kieffer amongst the Teen Mom dads.

So who is Kiefer? Here’s five things you need to know about Jenelle’s ex…

Screenshot: Born Free – Teen Mom 2 | MTV, MTV International Youtube

Who is Kieffer?

Kieffer Delp had an on-off relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

He is from New Jersey, but now lives in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Kieffer was with Jenelle for several years, however he was viewed by her mum as a bad influence – as Jenelle’s legal issues started when they dated.

RHOA: What is Simon Guobadia’s net worth? Meet Falynn’s husband

Kieffer: Age

30 years old

Kieffer was born on January 8 1990, making him 30 years old today.

This would mean that he was between 20 and 22 when he dated Jenelle.

What happened between Kieffer and Jenelle?

They first met at Jenelle’s friend’s home, and stayed out all night together.

Kieffer and Jenelle start dating. and he ends up meeting her mom and son.

The pair had physical altercations, with him introducing her to heroin.

She later became addicted to the drug, and both ended up in jail after a violent argument got them both arrested.

They were together for 2 years before splitting up in 2012.

been watching teen mom clips for an hour ahhhh remember jenelle’s boyfriend kieffer 😭😭😭 — tk (@offwhiteferrari) October 20, 2020

MARRIED TO MEDICINE LA: Is the series cancelled?

What did Kieffer get up to after the show?

He sought professional help and revealed he no longer done “hard drugs”.

In February 2020, it was reported that he was going to a halfway house in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In March, Kieffer said that he was thinking of getting a zen garden.

Jenelle’s ex focused on his fitness in April 2020, when he started running.

Since then, he has been arrested and is currently in jail.

Running is life….. Life is running ……CATCH IT? 117 — kieffer delp (@confidence117k) April 9, 2020

Why did Kieffer go to jail?

Kieffer was arrested in January 2018, when police allegedly found a meth lab in his basement apartment in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania.

As reported by The Sun, he was arrested in February 2020, six days after completing his sentence, on an outstanding warrant for jumping bail.

He reportedly was re-arrested on October 27 after violating his probation.

Kieffer had agreed to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional institution in August 2018, with three years probation.

According to reports, Kieffer had a warrant for his arrest after he allegedly stopped reporting to his parole officer.

WATCH TEEN MOM 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK