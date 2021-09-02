Kyle from The Challenge's teeth before and after revealed











Geordie Shore’s Kyle Christie has been taking on MTV’s gruelling reality show The Challenge, and his teeth have been catching fans’ eyes.

The MTV star is one of several agents competing on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, which sees them pair up and be tasked with difficult games.

Although he is busy working up a sweat, viewers cannot help but keep catching sight of his teeth, and wonder what they looked like before.

Reality Titbit looked through his older pictures to find out how his teeth appeared before changing them, and found out what he had done.

Viewers react to Kyle Christie’s teeth

Fans were drawn to the attention of Kyle’s teeth even more, after Amanda brought them up on the latest episode of The Challenge.

Many have described his teeth as very bright and white during the series.

One viewer said: “Kyle’s teeth are like a different level of white.”

Another fan wrote: “i need Kyle to turn down the brightness on his teeth.”

“Can see Kyle’s teeth from space”, tweeted another viewer.

Comments on the reality star’s teeth have been happening the entire time he has competed on The Challenge, which goes back to 2018.

#TheChallenge I'm dead amamda going after Kyle's bright ass teeth — Brianna #happy828day (@Elsmith81) September 2, 2021

What has Kyle had done to his teeth?

Kyle got veneers put on his teeth in 2016.

It is not the only appearance change the reality star has had, as he has also gone under the knife for a nose job, and had a hair transplant.

When he was 24 years old, Kyle uploaded pictures of his new look to Instagram, where he posed with the dentist who done his gnashers.

Following the procedure, The Challenge star held a sign which read “I have a Dr Marques smile” several years ago.

He may have had veneers done, thin coverings placed over the visible part of the tooth, but he also uses Hi Smile Teeth products to whiten his teeth.

Kyle has also had chin and jaw contouring done to his face.

The Challenge’s Kyle before and after

Before Kyle got veneers, his teeth are noticeably less white. However, the actual appearance of them from far off isn’t actually that different.

He definitely smiled a lot less in pictures before getting his teeth done. Looking closer, they appear slightly less straight and a bit more natural.

Going back to May 2015 on his Instagram, his teeth look significantly smaller than they do now, such as in a picture with Adam Christie.

It is very obvious that Kyle has changed his teeth, having seen the changes in his appearance over the years.

