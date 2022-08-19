













EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham-born rap queen Lady Leshurr spoke exclusive to Reality Titbit about the launch of the brand new series of Pimp My Ride that has landed exclusively on MTV’s YouTube Channel in collaboration with Ebay.

Get your pals and your popcorn ready as Pimp My Ride is back. The brand new series is fronted by none other than the one and only Lady Leshurr.

‘I love the fact it’s like eco friendly’

Speaking to Leshurr about her excitement for the show’s launch, she was quick to tell us how thrilled she is to take part in the show and how “cool” elements of the new series are.

“I love the fact it’s like eco friendly, the recycling parts of the vehicles for the new vehicles. And I just think that’s really cool.

“It’s just the personality of the people that are on the show. Some of them are really cute. I can’t say too much, but it’s so cute and I had tears in my eyes. It’s going to be so much fun.”

‘It’s my childhood and something I used to watch with my family’

Reminiscing about old-school episodes of classic show Pimp My Ride, Leshurr explained she’s especially excited as it was a show she watched alongside her family members.

“The exhibit one there were a few of those I’ve seen but the fish tank one I’ll always remember, like the little Jacuzzi in the back. There’s some really wild ones I didn’t think was even possible.

“It’s my childhood and it’s something I used to watch with my family. So it kind of takes me back there and it’s like a warm feeling I get.”

‘It’s always lovely to see other people happy’

When asking Leshurr about her favourite part of the process and creating the show, she was quick to tell us it was all about making people happy.

“It’s making the people happy just to see their emotion and the smile when they see their car. That was really a big thing for me because it’s always lovely to see other people happy, especially if they’ve had a car for so long and it’s not what they’ve wanted and they’ve always wanted to do something to it.”

‘I would choose Maya Jama’

Leshurr hosting a show on such a scale is a first for the Birmingham-born rap star so we had to ask who she would’ve liked as a co-host if it was an option.

“I would choose Maya Jama, she always smashes it with the outfits as well. Throughout all of the episodes, I’ve got different outfits to complement the vehicles and the hairstyles and stuff like that. So she could definitely pull it off.”

‘Every time you press it, it brings out some salmon sushi’

We simply couldn’t leave without asking Leshurr about her dream car after hosting the iconic Pimp My Ride – and she gave us one hell of a unique idea.

“It’ll have to be a G Wagon because that’s one of my dream cars. Inside it will be like the purple lights on the top, like the Rolls-Royce kind of vibes. Then I’m going to have a little fridge here or a button I press. And every time you press it, it brings out some salmon sushi.”

