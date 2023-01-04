MTV’s Laguna Beach aired in 2004, but with its return on Netflix, fans want to know where the cast are now including Stephen Colletti.

Stephen was a prominent character back in the show, who can forget the boy who created the famous rivalry between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari that went on all the way through to The Hills? Speaking of Kristin, it seems like she and Stephen are still quite friendly.

We take a look into what happened to Stephen after Laguna Beach and where he is now.

Who is Stephen Colletti?

Stephen is a 36-year-old American actor and TV personality. He appeared on two seasons of MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

As a teen, he attended the Laguna Beach High school, prompting his casting on the show.

The star did not return for the third season, but his television career certainly did not end there, and he’s been in a number of shows since.

What happened to Stephen after Laguna Beach?

After Laguna Beach, Stephen went into acting, landing some impressive roles such as Chase Adams in the famous One Tree Hill. His stint lasted for five years and he appeared in 57 episodes.

Aside from big TV shows, Stephen also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for her song White Horse.

He’s also appeared on the big screen, in films such as Hometown Christmas and Did I Kill My Mother.

Where is Stephen Colletti now?

Judging from his Instagram, it seems like Stephen has left the days of the Lauren and Kristin drama behind him, and he is now in a relationship with journalist, host, and reporter Alex Weave.

However, the Laguna days aren’t fully behind Stephen just yet. In fact, he and former castmate Kristin host their own podcast, Back To The Beach, where they reminisce on their times on the show, watching old episodes. They’re just like us!

The pair laugh about their antics from back in the day which kept us ever so entertained, and also reveal how much impact the producers actually had in the storyline of the show.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know