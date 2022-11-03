









The Challenge: Ride or Dies cast member Laurel Stucky has been the franchise’s star contestant for years now and here’s her age revealed.

Fans have been talking about Laurel and Horacio’s budding romance since season 38’s beginning.

Laurel has become a star of the MTV franchise since the past few years thanks to her amazing athletic skills. The Detroit, Michigan native won The Challenge season 25 alongside Johnny Bananas and reached the finals in many other seasons.

The Challenge star Laurel Stucky’s age revealed

Laurel who was born on April 11, 1985, is 37 years old in 2022. She is The Challenge veteran and began her journey on the MTV show back in 2010.

Although Laurel has only one official win to her name she has participated in many seasons.

She won the Free Agents season in 2014 and earned second place in the Rivals edition, per Distractify.

Laurel is as intelligent as she is physically capable. She went to school for her doctorate in veterinary medicine. On November 1 this year she detailed her journey of becoming a DMV in a tweet.

“When I started working in veterinary medicine and was cleaning kennels and walking dogs on weekends I was the only one in the clinic and I used to write on the whiteboard ‘Laurel Stucky DVM’ over and over again and then erase it. Now, I don’t have to erase it,” she wrote.

How Laurel and Horacio’s romance began

Besides her incredible performances on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Laurel is also making headlines for her budding romance with fellow contestant Horacio.

Fans have been noticing the growing closeness between Laurel and Horacio for a while now. The latter is 26 years old. Hence there is an 11-year age difference between them.

In the season 38 episode 4 recap, Laurel spoke on the topic.

As per EW, Laurel and Horacio seemingly sleep on the two top bunks placed next to each other. The bunks are less than two feet apart.

Laurel revealed in the recent episode that Horacio sleeps shirtless and the two have started getting close as a result.

Fans swoon over Laurel and Horacio’s closeness

“Laurel loves a competitor! That’s a turn-on for my sis! Horacio is cute,” one fan wrote.

“LAUREL’S GRABBING HORACIO TO HUG HIM JESUS CHRIST” a second fan said.

