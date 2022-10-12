









Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s relationship was hugely supported by Teen Mom fans over the last year. That’s why it was a major shock for viewers when the pair announced they were going on separate paths.

Six months ago, Jaylan purchased a new home for Leah before he got down on one knee in August. However, the two are no longer together and have made it publicly known that they have called off their engagement.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” the U.S. Army officer, 25, captioned an Instagram post on April 1st. “I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.” So, what happened?

Jaylan bought Leah a house

Jaylan bought Leah her second home after she successfully sold her first place. The $500,000 Charleston mansion built in 1994 features five bedrooms, a game room and a sauna, with space for each of her kids to have their own room.

After sharing the news of Jaylan’s purchase, Leah was accused by Reddit users of “moving too fast” by moving in with him. Soon after, she shut down pregnancy rumors after fans thought they spotted a baby bump.

Many hope that Leah maintained a second residence after they moved in together, while the two had plans to renovate. This included building a pool in the backyard, before recruiting the help of contractors and a sketch artist.

Leah and Jaylan announce split

Leah and Jaylan revealed they are going their “separate ways” just weeks after they attended co-star Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davies’ wedding together. Fans are gobsmacked at the split, as they only got engaged two months ago.

One Teen Mom viewer wrote: “I am so confused… they were just at Chey and Zack’s wedding 12 days ago on 9/29…. I know people put on a front to go to events together but I thought Leah & Jaylan really were in it for the long run.”

Another reacted: “Omg no way!!! Didn’t yall just buy a house and get engaged?? Wow😮.”

It comes two months after Jaylan gave Leah’s children promise rings. He wanted to ensure he had a relationship with her kid’s fathers, as Leah was wed to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith.

She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011 – who Jaylan went golfing with during their relationship – with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

Teen Mom: Their relationship timeline

In early 2022, Teen Mom 2 viewers were introduced to Leah’s then-new boyfriend Jaylan. It comes after she went Instagram official with him in September 2021, after first meeting one year earlier at an ESPN project.

She had followed him on social media shortly after they met. They later became a couple during their romantic getaway to Costa Rica in August 2021, before he bought her a house almost eight months later.

By August 2022, Jaylan had proposed to Leah, who was thinking about having children with him while filming Teen Mom 2. Fast-forward to October and the two had called off their engagement.

