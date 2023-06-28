Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta welcomes some new cast members in 2023 including woman of many talents, Amy Luciani. The MTV star joins the show alongside fellow newbies Erica Banks, and Jessica White. The ladies appear alongside LAHHA OGs including Spice, Erica Mena, and Bambi.

Centered around the boss women of Atlanta, including Yandy Smith and Rasheeda, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta kicks off its 11th season on June 13, 2023. This season, tea is being spilled, family feuds are brewing, relationships are being tested and Amy Luciani is embarking on life as an entrepreneur and rising rapper.

Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage

Amy Luciani joins Love and Hip Hop

Amy Luciani joins Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta for season 11.

She appears on the show alongside her family members including sisters, Angie, Jan, and Raynel.

Amy’s mom, Jahzara, also appears on the MTV show as well as the star’s industry friend, Khaotic.

Introducing herself on LAHHA, Amy says that she “prides herself on being real.”

Taking to Instagram in March, she wrote of some tough times she’s been through in life: “I really survived what felt like would break me and made it through still smiling…”

Amy is a musician

As well as being a reality TV star, Amy is a rising rapper.

She shares her music on social media including her Instagram page at @amylucianiworld, and on YouTube at @amysworldhere.

Amy has been releasing music in 2023 and dropped songs such as Red Ice, Bag Lady, and WTGA.

The singer and rapper wrote on Instagram that her fans singing her lyrics “almost brings her to tears.”

She said back in March: “People were rapping my lyrics which gave me the chills and almost made me cry. This is the beginning.”

Love and Hip Hop star is an entrepreneur

In order to fund her music dreams, Amy explains on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta that she needs her businesses to be a success.

Her sisters accuse her mom of “favoritism” during the show as tensions rise among the ladies ahead of Amy’s Pritty Kitty brand launch.

Speaking of how she started her three brands, Amy said: “At the beginning of my career, my sisters’ career, my mother sat us down and she gave us all the same even lump sum of money.”

Her sisters work at Pritty Kitty, too. However, due to the family tension, Amy fears that she may have to put her music “on hold” in order to get her business going. She said: “I almost wanna die before I stop doing music again…”

Amy promotes her beauty brand on TikTok, too, where she has over 5 million likes @amylucianiworld.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA TUESDAYS AT 8/7C ON MTV