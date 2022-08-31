









Over 10 years ago, Maci Bookout rose to fame on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. In 2022, many of her fans want to know more about her net worth. She first appeared on TV alongside Farrah Abraham, Amber Leann Portwood and co. Maci went on to star on Teen Mom and landed another reality TV role in 2018 on Naked And Afraid.

These days, Maci is well known and has garnered million of social media followers. So, let’s find out more about the MTV star. She’s still married and has three children in 2022…

Maci landed TV roles

After being cast for 16 & Pregnant in 2009, Maci rose to fame as one of the show’s original cast members. She was 16 during the show’s filming and gave birth to her first child with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, in 2008.

She hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee and was later cast for the show’s spin-off series, Teen Mom.

Continuing to earn a living via reality TV, Maci returned to MTV for Teen Mom OG alongside Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham in 2015. As well as being a Teen Mom star, she ventured onto the set of Naked And Afraid in 2018 but lasted two days on the show.

She’s a best-selling author

When it comes to how Maci accumulated her net worth, she had a ‘regular job’ per Cosmopolitan. She gained a degree in media technology and “… was recruited as a social and digital marketing specialist”.

Maci is also a best-selling author and released her first book, Bulletproof, in 2015, followed by I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To) in 2017. She also released a poetry book, The Battle Upstairs, in 2020.

She writes that she’s a “best-selling author” on Instagram and has 4.3M followers at @macideshanebookout.

Maci Bookout’s estimated net worth

Teen Mom star Maci has a lot of projects going on which is probably how she’s accumulated an impressive estimated net worth. With her husband, Taylor McKinney, she launched a lifestyle brand called Things That Matter.

Life and Style Mag writes that Maci is a “heavy hitter” when it comes to her earnings amongst the Teen Mom cast, writing that she makes: “…$500,000 per season as one of the original moms, according to CheatSheet. Her net worth is around $2.5 to $3 million as of 2022, according to multiple reports..”

Wealthy Persons writes that she has a net worth of $3M.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Maci’s co-star Farrah Abraham’s net worth at $1M.

