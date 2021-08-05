Is Madisson on Siesta Key pregnant? Fans react to reunion news!











Madisson Hausburg’s relationship with Ish Soto has been closely followed by cameras – and the reunion may have hinted at a pregnancy.

As Siesta Key series four came to a close, cast members were quizzed on relationships and friendships that had gone pear-shaped – or blossomed.

One relationship which did blossom was Madisson and Ish‘s, following her worries about the age gap between them.

Since then, there may have been a new development in their romance. Fans quizzed whether she had a baby bump at the MTV show’s reunion.

Is Madisson Hausburg pregnant?

Yes, Madisson announced the news on the Siesta Key reunion

The reality star is expecting a baby, with fiance Ish Soto as the father.

Madisson is due with their first child in January 2022.

Having told Ish that she has “always known” she wanted to be a mom, her dream is on its way to becoming a reality.

Before getting engaged, Ish was seen telling Madisson that having a family with her would be “amazing”, after she shared her mom dreams with him.

Madisson and Ish: Relationship timeline

Madisson and Ish announced their romance in season three, after first meeting in season one of the MTV reality series.

Since then, they have happily been loved-up – and are now engaged! The show’s former co-executive producer got down on one knee in their home.

It was the first night in their new LA home together when he popped the question, which was revealed during the season three reunion.

Speaking to E!, Maddison said:

I get it. It’s a big age difference but I would hope that after everyone initially judges it, will come around and see it’s a real relationship with real feelings and he is good to me. It’s a healthy relationship.

Although Maddison and Ish are happy, fans are yet to get over the age gap, with many calling it “weird” online.

The couple were planning to get married during season four, until Madisson called it off for mental health reasons.

Cat’s out of the bag ! ! – We can finally yell it into the Twitter-verse . . . Madisson & Ish are having a baaabbyyy 😭♥️✨ ! ! #SiestaKey — SomeDailyJoe (@SomeDailyJoe) August 4, 2021

Fans react to Madisson’s pregnancy

It’s clear that most fans are over the moon for Madisson and Ish’s baby on the way, but there are a few who are rolling their eyes.

Some were confused about why she called off the wedding for mental health reasons, while most viewers are completely shocked.

One viewer said: “I really cannot believe Madisson is pregnant!!.”

Co-star Joe Jenkins said: “Madisson is FIRE this episode . No WONDER she’s pregnant now. Lmao. #SiestaKey.”

While a fan wrote: “OMG congrats Madisson & Ish. She’s pregnant !!! Happy for them !! #SiestaKey.”

Another said: “WAIT MADISSON’S PREGNANT MY HEARTTTT #siestakey.”

