The first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK finally hit MTV on Wednesday, September 18th.

Four new mothers – Alisha, Charlotte, Charlie and Laura – shared their journey through pregnancy into childhood with viewers. Everything from the family politics, relationship drama and highs and lows of becoming a young parent is shown.

One of the Teen Moms who was a fan-favourite this season was Alisha, who’s relationship was complicated enough even before becoming pregnant!

So, who is Alisha? Find out everything you need to know about the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK star here.

Who is Alisha?

Alisha is a 19-year-old from Ilford in East London.

In April 2019, she gave birth to a daughter called Arabella. She had Arabella with her 21-year-old husband Umair.

Even before Arabella, Alisha and Umair’s relationship had caused a rift between Alisha and her family. Alisha had converted to Islam and renounced her Sikh heritage so she could marry Umair. This obviously did not go down well with her family and much of the household drama was explored on Teen Mom UK.

Alisha and Umair’s relationship

The couple got together when they were in sixth form college. They met through mutual friends and for Alisha, it was love at first sight. She called Umair her “first love.”

Since they met four years ago, they have been in a relationship and they got married in 2018.

Alisha explained on Teen Mom UK that the pregnancy was unplanned and Umair was shocked by the news. But since giving birth, their family of three has become a solid unit!

Does Alisha have Instagram?

Yes! If Alisha was your favourite and you want to keep up to date with her, Umair and baby Arabella, then be sure to follow her on Instagram.

Alisha already has over 42,800 followers and counting. You can follow her @_alesha._.

We also found Umair on Insta @don_umair.

In her Instagram bio, Alisha writes “married to a king.” Umair has “married to a queen” in his. These two lovebirds just can’t get enough of one another! Their Instagrams are filled with adorable couple pics and sweet snaps of baby Arabella.

