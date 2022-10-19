Meet Briana DeJesus' new boyfriend Bobby Scott on Teen Mom











Teen Mom The Next Chapter follows the Moms of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG to see how their chapter of parenthood continues to unfold.

On yesterday’s episode, Teen Mom 2 fan favorite Briana, finally introduced us to her boyfriend Bobby Scott. Fans had known she had a new partner for a while but had never actually seen him.

In the episode, we saw Bobby and Briana speak about him meeting her children. However, Brianna stated she’s just not ready yet due to having met previous partners’ kids and it not working out.

She also expressed that she felt the relationship was “too good to be true.”

Fans love seeing Briana happy, but of course, they want to vet the boyfriend, it’s only right. So we delve deeper into Bobby and the relationship between him and Briana.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Who is Bobby Scott?

Bobby Scott is reportedly an ex-security guard for MTV. We don’t know too much about his personal life yet, however, according to Hollywood Life, we do know he is quite a few years older than Briana. Briana is 28 while Bobby is apparently 42.

However, this seems to be a plus for the Teen Mom star. Speaking to E! back in August, Briana said this is her first mature relationship with a “grown man and not a little boy.”

Speaking about filming Teen Mom with Bobby, Briana explained that she kept this relationship private until she was ready as she’s learned from her past showing partners too early. Still, she was now ready to make it public knowledge.

How did Bobby and Brianna meet?

The first question on everyone’s mind when they see a new couple is ‘how did they meet?’ Well, Bobby and Briana actually met while Bobby was working as a security guard on the set of Teen Mom.

However, a source at The Ashley claims it wasn’t all sunshine and roses when the pair met and claims it didn’t go down well with the executive members of the show.

After it was discovered that Bobby and Bri were hooking up, the entire security staff (who all work with one company) was essentially let go. This includes many of the security guards who have been with the show since the beginning and are beloved by cast and crew. (Even the security guard who snitched was axed.) The Ashley

View Instagram Post

Fan’s thoughts on Bobby

What would reality TV be without fans’ opinions? We took a snoop on social media to see what fans were saying about Briana’s new relationship.

However, some fans are still a little bit wary of Bobby.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK