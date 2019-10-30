University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The brand new season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK finally landed on MTV on Wednesday, September 18th.

The hit series, inspired as a spin-off of the American original from 2009, sees a whole cast of new mothers and mothers-to-be featured.

One of the Teen Moms this time around is Charlotte, who has twin daughters!

So, let us get to know Charlotte a bit better here and what we can expect from her throughout Teen Mom UK: Young and Pregnant.

Who is Charlotte?

Charlotte O’Connor is a 16-year-old from Laindon, Essex who give birth to two daughters, Isabella and Brienna. Charlotte’s journey to becoming a parent will be documented on this season of Teen Mom UK.

Charlotte lives with her mum, Donna and older sister Danni. She also has an older brother, but not much has been seen of him as yet.

If becoming a teen mother didn’t complicate their household situation enough, Donna Walkerdine – her mother – lives with a life limiting illness which sees her constantly in pain and in need of care.

The way Charlotte cared for both her daughters and her mum had viewers fall in love with her from the get-go. Many fans of the show found a new favourite in Charlotte.

Only watch #TeenMomUK for Charlotte, that girl is incredible! Everything she’s going through & she just gets on with it & does her best. I can’t imagine how hard if must be for her! What a sweetheart! 💞 — Ꭱuthie❦ (@ruth_smedley1) October 16, 2019

Who is the father?

The father of Charlotte’s children moved away following their split, leaving Charlotte to deal with the kids on her own.

He called Connor and viewers were finally introduced to him in episode 5 (Wednesday, October 16th), when he visited his twin daughters for the first time.

Connor was not a welcome presence with mum Donna around though and you could cut the tension with a knife!

When Connor saw them for the first time, he said he was “overwhelmed” as the girls were “absolutely gorgeous.”

Does Charlotte have Instagram?

Unconfirmed. We could not find a trace of Charlotte on Instagram, although we did find her mum Donna.

Donna’s account is private but you can check it out @donnawalkerdine. Her bio states she “absolutely love being Nanny Don” to her five grandchildren.

For all the latest on Charlotted, you can follow the Teen Mom UK Instagram here.

