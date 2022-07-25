Meet the Are You The One? UK 2022 cast and famous host













It’s time to get acquainted with the Are You The One UK 2022 cast as the show has officially crossed the pond. The MTV series originally launched on MTV in the USA but for the first time ever, it’s airing on UK TV. Contestants are tested to see whether they can suss out who their perfect match is among the rest of the cast members.

While living in paradise, the cast members have a chance to chance to split the £200,000 prize if they guess who their perfect match is correctly. So, let’s take a look at the people in with a chance of winning the huge cash prize and meet the Are You The One UK 2022 cast.

Are You The One UK 2022 cast

Hailing from Gateshead to Henly-on-Thames, the cast members on Are You The One UK are coming from all over the country. The 20 contestants are as follows according to Entertainment Focus. The cast’s ages range from 20-28 years old.

Cacherel, 20

Charlie, 22

Ismail, 28

Jack, 26

Jacob, 27

Jordan, 28

Josh, 25

Joshy 24

Juan, 22

Libby, 24

Olivia, 23

Robyn, 25

Sapphia, 28

Shae, 22

Taofiqah, 25

Tasha, 21

Thea, 22

Theo, 27

Therese, 23

Vic, 21

Meet the Are You The One UK host

Hosting Are You The One UK in 2022 is British presenter Joelah Noble.

As per her Insanity Group bio, Joelah Noble was born in London but raised in New York.

When she returned back to the UK, she launched an online magazine and later moved into interviewing.

She now presents programmes for BBC Sounds and the Premiere League.

Find Joelah on Instagram, where she has over 32K followers @joelahnoble.

Are You The One? UK start date

Finally launching across the pond, Are You The One UK kicks off from August 8th per Entertainment Focus.

The show’s first teaser trailers dropped in July 2022, so there isn’t long to wait before the premiere.

Any fans of the US show will know that there’s lots of drama in store including the dreaded Truth Booth and much more.

