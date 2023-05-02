Couples Retreat is returning with two new hosts for season 3, so let’s get acquainted with AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins.

Six celebrity couples will be taking on a series of adrenaline-fueled challenges as they put their bond to the test on Couples Retreat. With activities ranging from ziplining through Las Vegas, to learning trapeze with Cirque Du Soleil performers, expect the stars to perfect their communications skills and trust in their partners.

Season 3 marks the first time Couples Retreat will premiere on MTV after originally building a fanbase on VH1. The move comes after MTV and VH1’s parent network, Paramount Global, invested in Lashan Browning’s production company, Antoinette Media. Major changes to Couples Retreat’s format is not expected as Lashan has served as executive producer since season 1.

The network switch is not the only change: two new hosts will be helming the series, but fans may recognize one face already. They will take over from Season 2’s Coming 2 America actor Michael Blackson and his partner, Rada Darling.

Without further ado, here’s what we know about them.

Credit MTV Youtube channel

Introducing the hosts of MTV’s Couples Retreat 2023

AJ Johnson

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Age: 59

Job: Actress, fitness trainer, and life coach

Partner: Unmarried

Net Worth: $500,000

Actress and life coach AJ Johnson has been promoted to host after previously serving as a relationship expert on season 2.

AJ, real name Adrienne-Joi Johnson, counts the likes of Beyonce and Gabrielle Union as clients; she assisted the latter overcome her “mean-girl past”.

As an entertainer, Johnson is best known for portraying Sharane in 1990’s House Party, and Juanita in the 2001 film, Baby Boy, starring Tyrese Gibson and Snoop Dogg.

Couples Retreat season 2 wasn’t the first time she unleashed her wise words on TV; her show, Life Therapy with AJ Johnson, premiered in November 2021 on Cleo TV.

Judging from her social media, Johnson is currently single or prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight. She previously dated Olympic boxer Evander Holyfield in college but split partly due to him fathering children with other women.

Tony Gaskins

Credit Comedy Hype youtube channel

Age: 39

Job: Motivational speaker, life coach, and author

Partner: Sheri Gaskins

Children: Tony and Tayden Gaskins

Net Worth: $3 million

AJ Johnson will be joined by popular motivational speaker Tony Gaskins, Couples Retreat’s newest member. Season 3 marks his first appearance on the show.

The Texas native rose to fame as a life coach appearing on the likes of The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Tyra Banks Show. He grew his empire by publishing 10 relationship books since 2007 and currently uploads daily dating advice videos on his YouTube channel. He has over 428K subscribers.

His celebrity clients include an NBA team, as well as NCAA teams.

Gaskins married his wife, Sheri, in 2007 and they published their joint book, A Women’s Influence, in 2020. They are parents to their two sons, Tony III and Tayden, who are about age 15 and 8, respectively.

MTV’s Couples Retreat will air on May 2 at 9pm ET as part of the network’s new Tuesday Night Takeover.