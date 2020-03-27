Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Teen Mom UK is returning for a much-anticipated season 7 on our screens.

The MTV series follows a bunch of young mothers in the UK who juggle life with toddlers, new relationships and business ventures.

One of the returning stars to Teen Mom UK is Megan Salmon-Ferrari. So, let’s meet the young mother and get to know her family, children and Instagram!

Meet Teen Mom UK’s Megan

Megan is a 21-year-old mother of two toddlers and comes from Chelmsford, Essex.

She and her former partner Dylan Siggers are parents to son Mckenzie and daughter Dulcie Mae. The two were engaged for a brief time but called it quits after Megan found out that Dylan had cheated on her.

In the new series, Megan reveals that she’s found love with new partner Terence who she says makes a great dad to her two kids.

Follow Megan on Instagram

You can find Megan under the handle @megansalmonferrari.

The Teen Mom UK star has whopping 271k fans following her appearance in several seasons of the MTV show.

On her Insta, the young mom loves sharing daily selfies with her partner and kids. Plus, Mckenzie and Dulcie Mae have an adorable joint Instagram account which you can find under the name @mckenziedulciemae.

WATCH TEEN MOM UK SEASON 7 FROM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1ST AT 8 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK