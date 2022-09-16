









Fans of the infamous MTV show, Jersey Shore, have been reminiscing over the time when Youth in Revolt and Superbad star, Michael Cera, spent his day at the Shore with Snooki, Pauly D and the crew, getting turned into a proper “guido.”

Michael seriously wanted to spend some time with the Jersey Shore cast and his dream came true back in 2010 – and the pictures speak for themselves. Cera’s time on the shore was loved so much by fans that they want the actor to be a part of the Jersey Shore Reunion.

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Micheal Cera’s “guido” transformation

After they had all introduced themselves, Pauly D gave Cera his signature blowout, an impenetrable style that takes him nearly half an hour to sculpt. The reality star told PEOPLE: “Greatness takes time, and this hair right here is greatness.”

He then got given an Ed Hardy T-shirt in traditional Jersey Shore style and it was unusual compared to Cera’s traditional checkered shirts. Vinny then initiated Cera (and his new look!) into the fold with a proper Jersey Shore welcome.

During the episode, Cera put his new look to good use as he hung out with Snooki and Sammi in true Jersey boy style, putting his charm and flirting skills to good use.

Cera was taught how to dance like a guido in the promotion of his film

It wasn’t just a makeover that Cera was treated to during his trip to the shore, he also got to learn how to be a true guido.

Cera enjoyed a few intoxicating beverages with the cast and was treated to a masterclass in dancing led by Pauly D, Vinny and The Situation before concluding his time with the reality show with a quintessentially Jersey Shore soak in a hot tub.

As comfortable as Michael was with the Jersey Shore gang, he didn’t have plans on joining the cast or ditching his acting career for reality TV stardom during his appearance. His cameo was actually part of an MTV special created to promote Cera’s then-upcoming movie Youth In Revolt.

As strange as Michael Cera’s cameo was, it looked like he had a great time mixing with the cast.

Fans think Micheal should be on the reunion

Fans of the show loved Michael’s cameo so much that they were demanding for him to be featured on the Jersey Shore reunion. One person on Twitter recently said:

“I demand a season of Jersey Shore Family Reunion with Michael Cera, but instead of being himself, he’s in character as George Michael the entire show and Jenny winds up having affair with him.”

Another fan keenly said: “honestly Michael Cera should’ve been a part of the jersey shore family reunion.”

With Michael being such an avid Jersey Shore fan he probably would have loved an invite to the reunion. Maybe next time, Micheal.

