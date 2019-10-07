University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

When MTV announced that they were bringing back Cribs UK in 2019, fans were excited to see who they could rope in for the new season. And they delivered a star-studded line-up from reality royalty to the biggest names in sport.

Episode 8 (Monday, October 7th) features RHOCH star Tanya Bardsley along with Hollyoaks soap star Kieron Richardson.

Both stars are based in the ‘golden triangle’ of Cheshire and have the glitzy mansions to prove it!

So with Kieron showing off his Cheshire pad on Cribs we thought we’d do some digging into the actor’s net worth. Here’s what we found out!

Kieron Richardson: Career bio

Kieron Richardson was born on January 12th, 1986 in Eccles, Greater Manchester.

He got his acting start at the age of 20, when he appeared in Hollyoaks: In the City, a Hollyoaks spin-off.

Kieron was so popular that his character, Ste Hay, transferred to the main show in 2006. Ste was briefly written out of the show before returning full-time in 2007.

Since then, Kieron has played the role and continues to do so. He has also taken on a variety of other minor acting roles alongside Hollyoaks and work as a TV presenter.

In 2010, Kieron competed in Dancing on Ice and came in third place.

What is Kieron’s net worth?

Bristol Live reported that “unlike other soap operas Hollyoaks is the only one to pay the same fee per episode to all its actors.” This fee is estimated as roughly between £450 to £2,000 per episode.

Depending on how frequently the character appears in the episode – which for Kieron is quite a lot considering Ste is a regular character – they can be early tens of thousands per season.

Considering that Ste has appeared in 1,123 episodes of Hollyoaks – according to his IMDb profile as of October 7th, 2019 – he could have earned between £505,350 to over £2 million for his work on Hollyoaks!

Information Cable estimated Kieron’s net worth to be approximately $1 million.

Considering his estimated salary from working on Hollyoaks and the fact he is now married to fellow actor and model Carl Hyland, we would consider a net worth of £1 million to be accurate.

Kieron Richardson: Family life

In 2015, Kieron married Carl Hyland. They married in September in a Peak District-based ceremony.

Kieron came out as gay in 2010 on This Morning, but said he knew from the age of 20.

In a Channel 4 documentary called Raised By Queers, Kieron and Carl opened up about their surrogacy journey. They now have two-year-old twins called Phoebe and Chase. And they are currently exploring the idea of having a third child!

