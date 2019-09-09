University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A brand new season of MTV Cribs UK kicked off on Monday, August 19th!

The hit series goes behind the curtain of reality TV royalty’s homes and we just can’t get enough. Everyone from TOWIE legends Joey Essex and Megan McKenna to DJ Jodie Harsh and Gee Steel has signed up to the revived series.

In episode 4 (Monday, September 9th), viewers get to see inside the Cribs of the once loved up TOWIE couple, Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock.

And while Yaz and Lockie’s relationship has been at the forefront of both the tabloid news and the latest series of The Only Way Is Essex, now another aspect of their lives is under scrutiny: How much money these two reality stars are actually earning.

From the looks of their pimped out pad, it must be a tonne. So what is Yaz and Lockie’s net worth?

What does James Lock do?

James “Lockie” Lock joined the series back in 2013 and has become known on the show for both his dramatic love life and his business ventures. Lockie owns a variety of businesses in and around the Essex area.

In episode 2 of series 20, Pete Wicks said to Lockie: “You’re like the Donald Trump of Essex.”

His most popular joints, Lockie’s Kitchen and Club 7 have since closed, but Lockie still works in property and runs events. Lockie and Yaz co-owned SO Events which was racking them up some serious money from party planning.

At one point, James Lock even owned his own app, Lean with Lockie!

This guy likes his finger in every pie.

Lockie’s net worth

Since TOWIE kicked off almost a decade ago, the OG stars have turned their reality fame into fortune and some of the cast have hit millionaire status.

Although his exact net worth is not known, we estimate that Lockie has hit into the hundreds of thousands. Unlike some of the other castmates who have gone onto star in I’m A Celeb and the likes, TOWIE is Lockie’s only jaunt into reality TV.

But that hasn’t stopped him from making a lot of money.

With all of his businesses, events companies, appearances on TOWIE and sponsored posts, we reckon that Lockie is worth at least £300,000.

The man does own a Bentley and a Range Rover!

Yaz earns the big bucks

Before entering TOWIE in 2017, Yaz worked as an IT resource consultant for an IT and tech recruitment firm in London. The 26-year-old graduated from Newcastle University with a 2:1 in media studies before embarking on her career in reality television and tech.

But that was not the only business Yaz dealt with post-uni, as in 2016 she launched her own swimwear line called Seven Swimwear. She no longer has the business but is still venturing into fashion.

Yazmin is in the process of launching her own luxury womenswear store of clothes designed in London, called Y.A.Z. The store hasn’t opened as of yet, but you can follow the businesses progress on Instagram @y.a.z.official.

The combination of her own brands, appearances on reality television, her involvement with SO Events and sponsored posts on Instagram – Yaz has half a million followers – means that she is probably drawing in at least a six-figure salary of £200,000 and over.

Together, we reckon that Yaz and Lockie together are worth at least over half a million pounds, if not tipping towards the million-pound mark.

