MTV Cribs UK has returned!

The brand new series kicked off on Monday, August 19th and saw the likes of Gemma Collins, Joey Essex and Gee Steel welcome viewers into their homes.

Episode 7 (Monday, September 30th) saw Diversity dancer Perri Kiely show MTV ’round his bachelor pad.

So, what is Perri Kiely’s net worth? How has he made his money?

Perri Kiely on Cribs

Perri showed viewers round his apartment which was filled with Diversity memorabilia, pug artwork and Harry Potter toys.

It was the ultimate mix of ultimate kids playhouse and a mature grown up home!

Some may find it hard to believe that the crib featured in the episode was actually the 23-year-old dancer’s real place, as it was kept so tidy and minimalistic. But the house Perri showed MTV round really is all his own as we can see from his Instagram posts.

Perri Kiely: Career bio

Since Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, they have been touring across the nation and worldwide with their sell-out tours.

But dancing is not the only source of income for Perri Kiely.

Over the decade that Perri has been in the limelight, he’s also appeared on multiple reality series. In 2014 he was a contestant on Splash! In 2017 he appeared on Celebs Go Dating and the year following he won the Celebrity Bake Off special.

From January 2019, he began co-hosting a weekly radio show on Kiss FM with fellow Diversity dancer, Jordan Banjo.

What is Perri’s net worth?

Spears Magazine estimated Perri to be worth £140,000 but taking into consideration his Cribs appearance and his career, we think it is higher than that.

Celebs Go Dating definitely hands out the cash to draw in the biggest stars. It is unconfirmed how much Perri would have got from his season 2 appearance, but Olivia Attwood is the highest ever paid star, earning £200,000 for her appearance.

Perri’s radio career over the past eight months would have brought up his salary a few notches as well. Radio DJs on the BBC can earn into the £100,000s!

For their current tour 10 year anniversary, Diversity are playing forty shows at some of the largest venues across the country. This tour will rake in multiple millions of pounds considering the ticket prices range from £33.10 to £88.60 and some of the venues seat up to 3,500. The tour’s revenue could be anywhere between £2 and £4 million!

Taking into account all of these additional career choices besides Diversity, Reality Titbit estimates Perri Kiely to have a net worth of over £250,000.

This is much more in line with Ashley Banjo’s reported net worth of £770,000.

