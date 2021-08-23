MTV Messyness: Host Tori Spelling’s plastic surgery explored











American actress Tori Spelling will be serving as the host of MTV’s new series, Messyness. As she is set to make an appearance on-screen, let’s take a look at all the plastic surgeries she has undergone.

MTV’s latest series will see Tori share the screen with Adam Rippon, Nicole “snooki” Polizzi and Teddy Ray. The show will follow the hosts as they break down some of adult life’s most embarrassing moments.

Ahead of Tori’s new stint, here’s everything you need to know about her altered appearance.

What plastic surgeries has Tori Spelling undergone?

Tori has revealed she has had a nose job and has got breast implants.

It is highly impossible for celebrities to stay away from the spotlight, let alone hide their little secrets. For a star such as Tori, who has many years of experience in the entertainment industry, it was equally hard to stop people from discussing her appearance.

For a very long time, rumors were rife that Tori had undergone extensive plastic surgery. However, during an interview with PEOPLE, Tori put an end to the rumors by saying: “I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that’s it. I’m constantly reading that I’ve done more.”

Actress regrets getting breast implants

While it is unclear as to when exactly Tori got her nose job done, she has been vocal about getting breast implants when she was quite young.

During conservation with Good Morning America, Tori claimed that her biggest regret as a mother is getting breast implants.

She said: “Well, I got my boobs done in my early 20’s and if I had known it would or could possibly impact the production of milk, I would never have had them done.”

Tori shares five children with her husband McDermott – three sons and two daughters.

Messyness host’s other cosmetic procedures explored

Even though Tori claims she has gone under the knife just twice, she has got other cosmetic procedures on herself, such as a brow plunge.

She took to her Instagram to share the before and after pictures while revealing fuller eyebrows following the procedure.

She also said that she made a “hole” in her eyebrows while plucking them. Hence, she decided to get them filled with the procedure once and for all.

Tori concluded her post by saying: “Who knew brows could literally boost your self confidence! I feel so good about myself right now. Thank you my friend! So natural, so easy. So brilliant. love you xoxo PS check out my before and after photos! Wow!”