









Aneesa Ferreira is a veteran contestant in MTV’s The Challenge franchise. The television star recently appeared on a podcast talking about how the show has helped her stay young.

The Narberth, Pennsylvania native has earned a total of 40 daily wins and has gone on to appear in several seasons of the show. She has also faced several eliminations over the years.

However, despite the setbacks, Aneesa remains one of the MTV franchise’s top contestants. She is also in the cast of 2022’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Aneesa Ferreira says The Challenge keeps her young and active

Aneesa recently appeared on Kev Nichols’ The Challenge podcast. Episode 65 of the show saw Kev and his co-host Madyson talking to Aneesa.

During the podcast, Aneesa spoke about her time in Real World Chicago, The Challenge, and even bigger milestones in her career.

A snippet from the episode on Aneesa’s Instagram page sees her talking about how The Challenge has helped her life.

The television star starts by saying how being happy and unhappy are conditional states of being and can be changed.

She then says, “The show (The Challenge: Ride or Dies) keeps me young, keeps me active, gives me something to train for, something to look forward to.”

She also talked about her experience with anxiety and panic attacks.

Aneesa further notes how when she got in front of a camera, she would tell herself that she can’t have a panic attack now with the world watching her.

A look back at Aneesa’s journey on The Challenge

Fans were first introduced to Aneesa back in 2002’s The Real World: Chicago. She was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania then.

Following her stint on the show, she appeared in The Challenge‘s season 6, which came out in 2003.

She has now appeared on various versions of the show such as Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet II, The Duel, The Inferno III, The Duel II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Bloodlines, XXX: Dirty 30, Total Madness and more.

She also stars in 2022’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Aneesa came third in 2006’s The Duel. In 2005’s The Gauntlet II, she made it to the finals.

How old is Aneesa from The Challenge in 2022?

In 2022, Aneesa is 41 years old. The reality star has been on television for two whole decades now.

Besides being a contestant on the show, the MTV veteran is also the host of The Challenge podcast.

She chronicles both her fitness journey for the show and her fun social life on her Instagram. The MTV star has close to 190,000 followers on the social media platform.

