MTV’s Teen Mom UK has returned for its seventh series this April 2020, catching up with the lives of original cast members Amber Butler, Megan Salmon Ferrari and Chloe Patton.

But as last season’s Sassi and Shannon were kicked off the show, there was room for a new cast member this season. So, newbie mum Emma Finch joined!

Emma made her debut in the premier episode of season 7 (Wednesday, April 1st). In this episode Emma introduced viewers to her life with 7-month-old Jeremiah. She also explained her complicated relationship with Jeremiah’s father, Nasseh.

So who is Nasseh? We did some digging to find out more about the singer and rapper from Liverpool.

Who is Nasseh?

Nasseh is a singer, rapper and owner of Bulk Records. He is from Liverpool where he currently lives, despite the fact Emma and their son live in Birmingham.

Distance isn’t the only problem for Emma and Nasseh, as in her MTV promo interview, Emma describes her relationship with Nasseh as “complicated” and “really messy.”

It’s not surprising their relationship is complicated, given that Nasseh didn’t even tell his mum that he was having a baby!

Their relationship struggles will be at the centre of Emma’s Teen Mom UK journey.

Nasseh’s singing career

Emma describes Nasseh as a singer and rapper in the first episode of Teen Mom UK.

We found that Nasseh has been performing and collaborating with different artists on tracks for years. On Soundcloud, Nasseh’s first track was released six years ago.

Nasseh released his first music video for his single ‘Loketo’ featuring Sugar Ilanga on March 27th, 2020. They have been releasing clips and teasers of Nasseh singing on the Bulk Records YouTube account over the past seven months.

Bulk Records has had a YouTube account since August 2019, so we can assume that’s when it was founded.

Follow Nasseh on Instagram

Compared to Emma, Nasseh has relatively few followers. She has well over 13,000 whereas he has just 135. This figure is accurate as of publication date.

However this might all change given their appearance on the MTV reality series.

You can find Nasseh under the Instagram handle @nasseh__official.

