Well-wishes are pouring in for The Challenge star Nelson Thomas after he was involved in a terrifying car accident.

The Challenge star shared a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed, as well as footage of the crash, on his Instagram page on March 14, 2023.

Nelson wrote in the post’s caption that he was “grateful to be alive,” following the near-fatal accident.

Who is Nelson Thomas?

Nelson Thomas is a reality TV star who first found fame on Are You the One?

He later starred on MTV’s The Challenge in 2016 on Invasion of the Champions.

Most recently Nelson was cast as a contestant on The Challenge: World Championship in 2023.

He’s 34 years old and hails from California.

Nelson Thomas was in a car accident

On March 14, 2023, Nelson took to Instagram to share that he had been in a near-fatal car accident.

His Instagram post caption contained a shoutout to footballer KJ Osborn “for being on the scene” and for filming his rescue.

He also tagged three other people, Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita, and Arthur, who he says pulled him out of a burning vehicle, “risking their own lives to save mine.”

Nelson shared images of his injuries as well as footage of his vehicle on fire as he was being pulled out of the car.

He is ‘grateful to be alive’

In Nelson’s IG update after the car crash, he wrote that he is “grateful to be alive.”

He asked his followers to keep him in their prayers.

Nelson also wrote: “God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are.”

The MTV star said that he is “in high spirits and getting stronger.”

He added: “This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends and family please keep me in your prayers.”

Many fans took to the comments section of Nelson’s post to send well wishes.

One person wrote: “Get well soon,” and more said that he was “in their prayers.”