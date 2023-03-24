After fans of the show noticed she’s not been in any episodes of the sixth season, rumors have started spreading about why Pauly D’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, isn’t on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6.

We’re nine episodes into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Pauly D‘s girlfriend Nikki Hall hasn’t made an appearance. Even more than that, she isn’t featured in any of the trailers for the remaining episodes either. While that doesn’t mean she won’t have a fleeting appearance, rumors have begun circulating about why she’s missing.

Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Nikki’s relationship

The two met when Nikki was a contestant on Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino‘s reality dating show, Double Shot at Love.

At the end of the season, the two decided that a relationship wasn’t on the cards and went their separate ways. At least, that’s how it seemed until October 2020, when fans noticed the two were quarantined together.

A few months later, Pauly made the news official by telling In Touch of all the changes in his life:

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend.”

Although both Nikki and Pauly have kept their relationship more private than other aspects of their lives, they’ve featured on each other’s Instagram and TikTok. As well as that, Nikki features heavily in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5. Fans will remember that Nikki got caught up in a fight between Vinny and Angelina, resulting in the two women fighting over one another.

Since then, Nikki hasn’t been seen on the show.

Nikki hasn’t been on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season six

Fans have started wondering what’s happened with Nikki and why she’s not been on the show.

Clearly a hit, no reason has been confirmed for why Pauly’s girlfriend hasn’t appeared. However, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.

First off, fans asked if Pauly and Nikki are still together, which we can happily say they are. In fact, after four years together, some even thought that the two might be engaged, but this hasn’t been confirmed. That being said, Pauly last appeared in a video back in November, showing the two are very happy.

Plus, out of the five accounts Pauly follows on Instagram, two belong to Nikki. So, it’s safe to say there’s no trouble in paradise.

Others thought that the reason might be because of her conflict with Angelina. The spat definitely caused drama and tension between the two. However, this isn’t a confirmed reason either.

For now, fans will just have to hope that Nikki’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation days aren’t over and that she’ll be back soon. At least we can all sleep easy knowing she and Pauly D are still together.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Nikki to confirm why she isn’t on the show. As of writing, she hasn’t responded.