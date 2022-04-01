











Sam Logan quickly moved onto Meghan Bischoff following his split from Juliette Porter. However, it was confirmed that co-star Jordana Barnes is now living with the billionaire, while there are no IG pictures of him and Meghan.

The March 31st episode of the MTV reality series saw newbie Meghan take to a boat party, but several fans noticed she appeared to be wearing an ‘underage wristband’, suggesting that her and Sam have a large age gap.

We done some digging to find out the Key to their romance, how they met, and where they are now. Now that Jordana lives at Sam’s home, who she watched the recent episode with, this hints that Meghan is no longer in the picture.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. 😭 #SiestaKey is all new tomorrow at 9/8c on MTV. pic.twitter.com/R5NDaQSuKy — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) March 30, 2022

What happened between Sam and Meghan?

Sam and Meghan were seen in several Instagram stories together, which were shared on the recent Siesta Key episode. These included videos of them dancing, holding hands at a party, and cheering with drinks (alongside friends).

She was introduced to the MTV series when she partied with Sam and his co-stars on a boat party. Now 20 years old, the pair actually go way back, as it was revealed that he first met her at another party when she was 17.

Juliette introduced Meghan as “Sam’s rebound”, two days after she was seen crying about their split. Sam detailed in an Instagram story that a “dark cloud has finally been lifted” while he had his arm around Meghan.

So if Meghan is like… 20 or 21, Sam met her when she was either 17 or barely legal. She has on an underage wristband so she's not 21 on here. #SiestaKey — briana. (@briasoboojie) April 1, 2022

Their IG pages suggest they’re over

Looking through Meghan and Sam‘s Instagram pages, there is no sign of any pictures taken together. In fact, there are more posts – both on stories and their main pages – of Jordana and Sam hanging out instead.

Jordana is actually looking friendly with Meghan, despite having only just met her on the recent Siesta Key episode. She posted a photo of them together, which she captioned: “Pray for Meghan’s toe.”

Within ten minutes of meeting, she informed Meghan that she had hooked up with Sam before. To confirm the end to their romance more, he recently shared an IG story which said “I love her” underneath a picture of him with Jordana.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, Jordana has branded them the “villains” of the series in a recent post (showing her and Sam on the episode), which Sam commented on with multiple love heart emojis.

Sam and Meghan even still together if him and Jordana are living together? #SiestaKey — Rayven 🌙 Kiara (@rayvenkiara) March 25, 2022

Sam and Jordana now live together

Juliette shocked fans by commenting underneath a video of Cara Geswelli and Jordana Barnes discussing relationship drama. Jordana said in the video: “Don’t be a b*tch to me and I won’t tell your boyfriend I want to make out with him.”

This led to a comment being posted by Juliette which reads: “Well she lives with Sam now so there’s that lol.” This was confirmed and reacted to by Jordana herself, who asked: “Is that a problem?”

Jordana also made other comments on the video, including that she “still haven’t been paid for this interview.” She also asked: “Did we already post this? Like can we not.”

The reveal by Juliette has already received a load of likes, and left several fans in shock. It was revealed just before Sam uploaded stories which showed Jordana chilling with him on the sofa while watching Siesta Key.

