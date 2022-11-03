









After finding fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Pauly D and the other cast members’ love lives are often in the media spotlight. In 2022, many of Pauly D’s fans want to know whether the DJ is engaged so let’s find out if he’s put a ring on his girlfriend Nikki’s finger.

Pauly D is one of the Jersey Shore OGs and in recent years has appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and a separate dating show with Vinny Guadagnino – Double Shot At Love.

Judging by Pauly’s Instagram page, he’s still DJing all over the US.

Pauly D and Nikki’s relationship

Jersey Shore star Pauly D met Nikki Hall on the first season of reality series Double Shot At Love. Pauly D and Vinny both star in the series, which sees them attempt to find love with a Bachelor-esque group of women.

Nikki was 26 when she first appeared on the show in 2019 and the two felt they had a connection from the start. However, after Nikki came on so strong with her feelings, Pauly D sent her home at the end of the series.

Nikki returned for season 2, however, and it seems from their Instagram pages they’re still in a relationship today.

Pauly and Nikki quarantined together

Speaking on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly D revealed he and Nikki had quarantined together during the covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “It brought me closer together in my relationship with Nikki.”

After meeting the rest of the Jersey Shore family via webcam, Nikki said she felt “honored” they knew about her relationship with Pauly.

Fans think Pauly D and Nikki are engaged

In October 2022, Nikki took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Pauly D dressed up for Halloween. The two wore matching prison outfits and Nikki captioned the photo: “Partner In crime #prisonbae.”

At first glance, it appears Nikki has a ring on her left hand, which prompted some followers to ask whether they had got engaged.

However, in a Reddit thread eagle-eyed fans explained the photo had been reversed as Pauly D usually wears a watch on his left wrist.

For now, it seems the couple are still enjoying one another’s company, but wedding bells aren’t ringing just yet.

Speaking of their relationship a year in, Nikki said: “I’m happy how we are, we’re getting to know each other. I want it to be in a happy, healthy environment.”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Pauly D’s representative and Nikki Hall for comment.

View Instagram Post

