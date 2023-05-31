Pauly D celebrated his daughter Amabella’s tenth birthday recently, alongside his girlfriend Nikki Hall, however, despite being onscreen for over a decade, some fans were shocked to find out that the DJ was a dad after all these years.

The Jersey Shore star rose to fame when the show came to MTV back in 2009, and 14 years later, the GTL crew is still going strong as they head off on Family Vacations.

We take a look inside Pauly D‘s daughter’s birthday party, and who her mother is.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Pauly D celebrates his daughter’s birthday

The MTV star attended a different party than what he’s used to in the Shore house, as he recently celebrated his daughter’s tenth birthday.

Pauly D attended the party with his now girlfriend Nikki Hall, as Amanda, the mother of his daughter, was also in attendance.

The 42-year-old sported a summery flower shirt, as the girls all paired lilac dresses with white sneakers, as they were all smiles on Amabella’s big day.

When did the Jersey Shore star have a child?

Pauly D welcomed his daughter Amabella in 2013, who he had with a waitress Amanda Markert, after they met in a club.

Although the Double Shot at Love star doesn’t reveal much about his daughter, he did say on the show that having kids is “one of the most amazing experiences” of his entire life.

“It’s the first time I ever loved somebody more than myself,” he went on to explain whilst searching for a partner on the show with buddy Vinny Guadagnino.

Of course, Pauly did find love, as he and his girlfriend Nikki Hall, who he met on the show, are still going strong.

Fans had ‘no idea’ the DJ was a dad

Despite being on the MTV show since 2009 fans were still shocked to learn Pauly D had a daughter, as they took to the comments to express this.

“Umm excuse me how did I not know Pauly had a daughter…” said one.

Another commented: “I did not know he had a daughter.”

“I had no idea he had a daughter,” wrote one shocked fan.

One wrote: “I love how he keeps her private. Most didn’t even know he had a kid.”

Others were commenting on how ‘sweet’ the family pic was: “How sweet. Such a lovely girl,” penned another.