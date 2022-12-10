Double Shot At Love season 3 star Peyton Freestone pays tribute on Instagram to her late castmate Kayla Penoli after a ‘devastating tragedy’.

Peyton starred alongside Kayla in the 2021 season of the MTV show. They both almost made it to the show’s final but left in episodes nine and 10.

The Instagram tribute states that Peyton is “absolutely heartbroken and in complete and utter shock.” Many people have also taken to Kayla’s comments section on her Instagram page to pay tribute and write “RIP” after learning of her death.

Peyton pays tribute to Kayla Penoli

Taking to Instagram on December 9, Peyton Freestone paid tribute to her friend and castmate.

Peyton shared a slider of photos and videos of the two together and wrote that Kayla was the “sweetest soul on earth; always laughing, smiling, dancing, and saying the most off the wall hilarious things that anyone has ever heard.”

The MTV star added that she was “grateful” for the time she got to spend with Kayla, adding: “We used to always say that God brought us together because he knew I needed you to make me softer & you needed me to make you tougher…”

Peyton and Kayla appeared on Double Shot At Love season 3 together which is where their friendship began.

Peyton is one year younger than Kayla and also said in her IG post: “There will forever be a hole in my heart for you,” adding that she would be taking some time away from social media: “Please respect the privacy of everyone affected by this devastating tragedy.”

Kayla’s Instagram comments are flooded

Many people have taken to Kayla’s Instagram page following the news of her death.

She was 26 years old in 2021 when she appeared on Double Shot At Love.

Fans have written on her last post: “Rest in paradise,” “RIP beautiful” and “Your mark was left, your people will always think of you! forever missed and never forgotten.”

More paid tribute on Twitter

Kayla Penoli came from California and rose to reality TV fame in her life as well as being a businesswoman. She often took to Instagram (@itsthatgirlkay_) to share snaps with her fans. Her latest post was uploaded on December 7.

Kayla was also on TikTok, a platform in which she had thousands more followers.

After learning of her untimely death, more of her fans took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Replying to a tweet from Peyton, one person wrote: “I still remember when you Kayla and Peachy went live on instagram last year. Yall were so much fun. Rest in peace Kayla Penoli.”

Peyton’s tweet form December 9 reads: “Life is temporary. Be kind to each other. Say you’re sorry. Love your people. And hug your people when you can.”

