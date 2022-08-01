











Kailyn Lowry has shared most of her life as a teenage mother on-screen so when she recently began wearing baggy clothes and her ex Chris Lopez said she had to “protect her belly”, Teen Mom fans grew curious.

The MTV star is currently enjoying life with a new boyfriend, and was recently spotted outside her home with him while dressed in a loose-fitting T-shirt. This only heightened pregnancy rumors among fans.

So far, Kailyn hasn’t confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors. She has also only been sharing loose-fitting outfits on Instagram or hiding her belly altogether as far back as June.

Kailyn faces pregnancy speculation

Speculation started surrounding Kailyn Lowry after fans claimed she had started to wear baggy clothes. She announced she had a new boyfriend in May, who she has recently been spotted with and who has been posting photos in which she appears to cover her stomach.

However, in June she was seen in a photo shared to her page that shows her belly. In the image, there is no clear sign of a baby bump, but more recent snapshots taken by paparazzi suggest otherwise.

She hasn’t confirmed the rumors at the time of writing, but fellow Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans shared a link to the recent photos with an article on her Instagram story reading: “Breaking News: Kailyn Lowry pregnant!!!”

During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast in July, Kailyn said she wanted to get her tubes tied this year so she could no longer get pregnant and admitted she “doesn’t want more children.” However, she added things could change.

Reality Titbit has contacted Kailyn for comment on the speculation.

Her ex Chris Lopez dropped hint

Earlier this month, The Sun reports Chris wrote in a now-deleted tweet that appeared to address Kailyn: “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”

Chris then posted a video to expand, and said: “Somebody explain something to me. Like, as a woman, what possess you to say ‘I will really beat you the f**k up,’ knowing that, one, you can’t fight, two, and you’re not like that.

“Granted, I get it. Your boyfriend’s in the car, but why would you want him to get his a** whooped?”

The apparent spat comes after the couple broke up a year after their relationship in 2019 and were allegedly only on speaking terms when it came to their children.

Get to know Kailyn’s new boyfriend

Kailyn revealed during the May 5 episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, she had met the “love of her life” and was ready to “go public” with his identity. Kailyn is now dating her “hot neighbor”, who she refers to on her podcast.

Elijah Scott is a 23-year-old divorcee who served time in the US Army. He reportedly has no children and moved in next door to Kailyn. Kail’s ex Chris revealed on his podcast that Kailyn was with a new guy.

