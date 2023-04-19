Teen Mom OG Ryan Edwards has allegedly destroyed Mackenzie’s home before his arrest, as shown in body cam footage obtained by The US Sun.

Ryan Edwards was introduced to Teen Mom viewers when he appeared with Mackenzie on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant, back in 2009. The pair have two children together, however, Mackenzie filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

The couple’s Tennesse home was visited by officers on February 10 to arrest Ryan for violating an order of protection filed by Mackenzie. Just a day before the police visit, Ryan had posted revealing photos of his ex-wife Mackenzie to his Instagram.

Mackenzie’s home looks destroyed in body cam footage

Officers were called to Mackenzie’s house on February 10 to arrest Ryan for violating an order of protection she had filed days prior.

In video footage obtained by the US Sun, the house can be seen as severely damaged, including broken windows and walls covered with graffiti and slurs.

The police report obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup said the home was “completely destroyed.”

The US Sun reports that in the footage, the fridge had a paragraph of writing on it with offensive comments toward Mackenzie. Walls had also been graffitied with numerous paragraphs.

“Most of the graffiti on the walls were allegations of infidelity against Ms. Edwards,” said the police report obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Children Stella and Jagger’s room also appeared to have toys thrown everywhere. As for Mackenzie’s room, her headboard appeared to have been graffitied with a derogatory term.

Ryan Edwards denies he destroyed ex’s home

In video footage obtained by the publication, Ryan Edwards can be heard denying he destroyed Mackenzie’s home.

“I did not do that. I got evidence,” he says.

The MTV alum continued: “This is crazy. The officer said I can move my stuff out… I’ve been to my house, I saw what was done to it.”

In the police report obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup the Deputy wrote: “Upon searching Mr. Edwards, I observed white paint on the tops and sides of his boots which appeared to match what I observed on the floor of the Edwards’ residence.”

Ryan Edwards was arrested weeks after entering rehab

Ryan was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on Friday, April 7, according to records obtained by People.

He was allegedly found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck

The former MTV star was taken to hospital, and then later charged with DUI and simple possession.