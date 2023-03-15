Teen Mom OG Ryan Edwards is returning to rehab, following a court hearing on Tuesday, March 14, in which his estranged wife Mackenzie testified harassment against him.

Ryan was initially taken into custody on February 9 after Mackenzie reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that he had accused her of cheating and posted revealing photos of her on his Instagram.

Mackenzie received an order of protection however, Ryan allegedly broke the court order when he contacted her father, Bob Standifer.

The duo wed in 2017 and expanded their family after appearing on Teen Mom. Let’s take a look at who Ryan Edwards is and why court orders are being made against him.

Ryan Edwards pleads guilty to harassment of Teen Mom’s Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards has made multiple violations of the protective order Mackenzie has against him. He pled guilty to harassment but has been dismissed of three additional charges against him, according to the US Sun. The Hamilton County, Tennessee judge dismissed the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stalking.

Ryan texted the MTV star multiple times even after being ordered on February 10 that he couldn’t have any contact with her. He wrote in one text on February 19: “My god I don’t haven’t to live my life without you! Sorry!” Before reaching out again on February 23, writing: “For what it’s worth, I’m sorry and I do miss you.”

Mackenzie files for divorce after nearly 6 years of marriage

After pleading guilty to the charge of harassment, he was sentenced to a suspended 11 months and 29 days of probation. He must wear a GPS monitor which will allow Mackenzie to know if Ryan is violating the protective order.

The arrest comes just days after his wife MacKenzie filed for divorce, and was granted temporary custody of the couple’s children; Jagger, five, and Stella, two. Ryan also shares his 14-year-old son, Bentley with Teen Mom alum Maci Bookout.

Ryan Edwards ordered to attend inpatient rehab

In addition, Ryan is prohibited from contacting Mackenzie. Apart from “as allowed by the circuit court.” Ryan is also not allowed to make any more social media posts about Mackenzie.

Ryan is also ordered to go to inpatient rehab as he had drugs and drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested in February. However, the judge dismissed the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also has the opportunity to have his time reduced for good behavior after six months. Ryan is due back in court on April 20 for a hearing regarding the harassment and drug possession.