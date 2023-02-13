Former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards shared a now-deleted photo of his wife on Instagram in February 2023.

The MTV alum uploaded an ‘NSFW’ image to his social media account of his wife. The Hollywood Gossip reports that he also publicly accused Mackenzie of cheating on him via Instagram in January 2023.

After spending many months away from Instagram, former Teen Mom star Ryan claimed that he was going to divorce Mackenzie in his January post, another report from THG states.

Who is Ryan Edwards?

Ryan Edwards rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. He first appeared on the show as the partner of Maci Bookout.

The two share a son named Bentley and were engaged, but ultimately ended their relationship.

He’s 35 years old and hails from Hixson, Tennessee.

Ryan is now married to Mackenzie Edwards. The two tied the knot in 2017. He and Mackenzie appeared on Teen Mom, but he’s no longer a cast member on the show in 2023.

He has been open about his struggles with addiction over the years and also went to rehab during Teen Mom.

During Teen Mom OG season 7, Mackenzie spoke of difficulties in their relationship: “I knew it would be hard but I didn’t know it would be like this… Like a daily dose of I don’t know what’s coming my way. It’s just so much stress all the time. When Ryan was in rehab it was easy, he was safe… Then when he came home it was like life punched us both in the face.”

Ryan Edwards shares photo of wife

Former MTV star Ryan shared a photo of his wife on Instagram on Thursday, February 9 reports The Sun. Ryan wrote that his wife was “spineless,” as well as accusing her of cheating.

Mackenzie Edwards hasn’t commented publicly on the picture being posted online.

However, the report adds that she has removed “wife” from her Instagram bio and deleted some photos she had posted with Ryan.

Mackenzie hasn’t posted to IG since 2022. She can be found on the ‘gram at @mackedwards95 with almost 550k followers.

Was Ryan Edwards arrested?

Page Six reports that after Ryan posted the image online, Mackenzie went to the police to make a report on Friday, February 10.

A report from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office states that Mackenzie said: “…her husband had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account.”

It continues: “The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing.”

Ryan was arrested and “booked into the Silverdale Detention Center” on multiple charges.

The last post on Ryan’s Instagram page is a quote that he posted on February 8.

